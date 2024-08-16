Texas vs Kentucky Opponent Preview: Game Predictions
In their second to last game, and last home game of the season, the Longhorns will be encountering the Kentucky Wildcats for the first time in over 70 years. When the two teams last faced each other, in 1951, Texas won by a small one point margin, 7-6.
Will Texas finally be able to make this a two-win streak? Is it time for the Wildcats to finally get their revenge? Here is what our staff expects of this late November matchup.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
Mark Stoops runs a good program in Lexington and has made Kentucky a real SEC threat year in and year out. The Horns are the better team once again, but the Wildcats won't make it easy. That said, it is senior day for the Horns, and emotions will be high. Texas wins after pulling away in the second half.
Texas 33, Kentucky 24
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
Texas will face one of the more underratedly hard matchups when the Wildcats come to town. A defense that features genuine stars in each level alongside a high transfer in Brock Vandagriff could spell trouble for the Longhorns. They should pull it out, but I expect to have the closest prediction here.
Texas 31, Kentucky 27
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
I think this will be a harder game than most people expect. It will be a match of which one can survive longer: the Texas offense or the Kentucky defense. It's a home game for the Longhorns, which I believe will be a great advantage and Texas will come out with the win, but it won't be a comfortable game for either team.
Texas 28, Kentucky 14
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
Kentucky will need a stunning defense in order to stop a texas offense that stands as one of the top in college football. The Longhorns need a solid performance on both sides of the ball in order to make this an easy win, as returners on the opposing side will look to stop Texas’ rushing game from the get-go. The Wildcats had a seemingly simple schedule last season, and SEC-level competition might be too much with an experienced team like the Longhorns.
Texas 41, Kentucky 17