Texas vs. Kentucky Opponent Preview: Keys to the Game
For Kentucky, there is a very clear lesson coming into 2024: stop the run.
In 2023 the Wildcats did that very well, the defense held seven teams to under 100 rushing yards and beat six of them. The solid defense that achieved this in the previous season is coming back for another year and counting with the work of new addition Jamon Dumas-Johnson from Georgia, who is expected to lead the team in tackles.
But Texas won't be an easy opponent. Kentucky has the defensive strength, Texas has the offensive.
Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers will be counting on the help of a new and reinvented room of receivers. Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden, and Ryan Wingo have made their names known in preseason camp. In addition to the receivers, offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. has been considered one of the best talents of his class nationwide.
So Deone Walker and company will have to play their A-game to stop one of the best offensive lines in the country.
Texas wins if...
...it understands the Kentucky defense.
The Kentucky offense isn't as strong, despite the signing of quarterback Brock Vandagriff, so the Longhorn defense might not have the hardest time, but the Wildcat defense has some high-level players. The Longhorn offense is capable of getting through it, but offensive coordinator Kyle Flood, Ewers, and the attack must study the Wildcats in depth.
Kentucky wins if...
...it understands the Texas offense, and goes above its normal game.
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White knows he has the team to stop some plays, but can they face a top-ranked offense? The Wildcats fell 51-13 to then-No. 4 Georgia in 2023 and 49-21 to No. 5 Alabama. Texas is going into the season as No. 4 and a favorite contender for the College Football Playoffs, so it will be a matter of confidence and preparation if they want to prevent DKR from exploding in cheers.