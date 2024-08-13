Texas vs Kentucky Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
Heading into the 2024 season, Kentucky's offense will see some changes in its lineup. With former quarterback Devin Leary signing for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, the starter role will likely go to Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff.
Vandagriff will be joining a roster of veterans, with Eli Cox at center and some crucial tacklers in Marques Cox and Tennessee transfer Gerald Mincey.
As the Wildcats lost both their quarterbacks from the previous season, Vandagriff comes into the program leading the numbers in passing yards, despite not being Georgia's starter in 2023. Here are the three key offensive leaders the Longhorns will want to keep an eye on when they play Kentucky at DKR.
1. QB Brock Vandagriff
Vandagriff played in eight games for the Bulldogs in 2023, all started by All-SEC second-team quarterback Carson Beck. Going into Kentucky, though, head coach Mark Stoops will most likely trust him with the starter position.
In his sophomore year, he completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 39 yards. Against his now team, Vandagriff completed five of seven passes for 46 yards and one touchdown as a reserve.
The two-time national champion with Georgia will have two years of eligibility left at Kentucky as a graduate student.
2. WR Barion Brown
Brown started his junior season with a collection of accolades, making it to the pre-season All-SEC first team by both Athlon and Phil Steele.
The junior led the nation in kickoff returns by averaging 36 yards per runback in 2023, and was the first player to chart three kickoff returns for touchdowns since South Florida's Brian Battiein 2021.
Brown led the Wildcats in rushing yards with 147 on 12 attempts and four touchdowns.
He isn't only one of the best at Kentucky, but one of the best in the country, named to multiple All-SEC first teams and first and second All-American teams.
3. WR Dane Key
Key has played 26 games in his collegiate career, starting in 24 of them and tallying 79 career catches for 1,155 career receiving yards.
The wide receiver led the Wildcats in receiving 636 yards with 42 receptions and six touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per catch.
Against Tennesse, Key marked his first 100+ yard receiving career game, and against No. 1 Georgia, he caught a team-high three passes for a team-best 65 yards.