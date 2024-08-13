Longhorns Country

Texas vs Kentucky Preview: Offensive Players to Watch

With a new quarterback in the starting lineup, Kentucky's offense must work hard to beat top SEC teams.

Isa Almeida

University of Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff hands the ball off to wide receiver Barion Brown during spring football practice on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
University of Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff hands the ball off to wide receiver Barion Brown during spring football practice on Saturday, April 6, 2024. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Heading into the 2024 season, Kentucky's offense will see some changes in its lineup. With former quarterback Devin Leary signing for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, the starter role will likely go to Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff.

Vandagriff will be joining a roster of veterans, with Eli Cox at center and some crucial tacklers in Marques Cox and Tennessee transfer Gerald Mincey.

As the Wildcats lost both their quarterbacks from the previous season, Vandagriff comes into the program leading the numbers in passing yards, despite not being Georgia's starter in 2023. Here are the three key offensive leaders the Longhorns will want to keep an eye on when they play Kentucky at DKR.

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff during practice Friday. August 2, 2024 in Lexington. Vandagriff is a junior transfer from Georgia. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. QB Brock Vandagriff

Vandagriff played in eight games for the Bulldogs in 2023, all started by All-SEC second-team quarterback Carson Beck. Going into Kentucky, though, head coach Mark Stoops will most likely trust him with the starter position.

In his sophomore year, he completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 39 yards. Against his now team, Vandagriff completed five of seven passes for 46 yards and one touchdown as a reserve.

The two-time national champion with Georgia will have two years of eligibility left at Kentucky as a graduate student.

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Barion Brown (7) pulls in a pass on a 60-yard play that gave him a touchdown during fourth quarter action. The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Clemson Tigers Friday, December 29, 2023, in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The Wildcats led 14 to 10 at the half but the Tigers fought back and came away with a 38 to 35 victory. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. WR Barion Brown

Brown started his junior season with a collection of accolades, making it to the pre-season All-SEC first team by both Athlon and Phil Steele.

The junior led the nation in kickoff returns by averaging 36 yards per runback in 2023, and was the first player to chart three kickoff returns for touchdowns since South Florida's Brian Battiein 2021.

Brown led the Wildcats in rushing yards with 147 on 12 attempts and four touchdowns.

He isn't only one of the best at Kentucky, but one of the best in the country, named to multiple All-SEC first teams and first and second All-American teams.

Wide receiver Dane Key is a junior from Lexington, Ky. August 2, 2024 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. WR Dane Key

Key has played 26 games in his collegiate career, starting in 24 of them and tallying 79 career catches for 1,155 career receiving yards.

The wide receiver led the Wildcats in receiving 636 yards with 42 receptions and six touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per catch.

Against Tennesse, Key marked his first 100+ yard receiving career game, and against No. 1 Georgia, he caught a team-high three passes for a team-best 65 yards.

