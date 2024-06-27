Texas vs. Louisiana Monroe Week 4 Preview: Keys to the Game
For the first time in two years and the third time overall, Texas will face Louisiana Monroe in what could be another day at practice for the Longhorns if the Warhawks admit their defeat from the get-go.
Texas powered over ULM in both of their previous meetings, having an advantage of nearly 40 points in both games. The Longhorns stand as one of the most difficult opponents for the Warhawks, as the ULM football schedule ranks fourth from last in college football toughness, while Texas ranks within the top three.
However, a spotlight for ULM has been put on its new head coach Bryant Vincent, and the talent he newly signed back in February. Vincent carries vast coaching experience in offense, and his expertise will be necessary in order for the Warhawks to see a higher-scoring game this time around.
This year will mark Vincent's debut for the team and his first time in Austin, where the intimidating atmosphere of Darell K. Royal Stadium awaits. But with returning rushing yards leader Hunter Smith in his rotation, who is familiar with the environment after playing against Texas in 2022, Vincent won't be left completely in the dark.
Texas is looking to be the obvious favorite for this matchup, but anything can happen in college football. Here are the keys for each team in order to secure a win in week 4.
Texas wins if...
...it shows up.
The Longhorns are overqualified for the job at hand, but that should be even more of a reason to go in for another dominating win rather than take it as an excuse to be sloppy and relaxed on the field. Head coach Steve Sarkisian shouldn't automatically see the Warhawks as an "easy" opponent and should take this opportunity to show what his team is capable of in all areas of the game.
Another home-field advantage for Texas will also be helpful in making sure that the Longhorns stay in their element and stay focused, so fans should still show up and make the stadium loud and proud.
ULM wins if...
...fate intervenes for the Warhawks.
ULM is going to have to rebuild with the introduction of Vincent at the helm, and it could take years for the Warhawks to make an impression in the college football world. Heavy preparation will be necessary just to go up against Texas alone, and it's unlikely that Vincent will turn around his program in just a few months.
But a win for the Warhawks is still possible if they put their best players on the field, such as Smith, Carl Glass Jr., and potential quarterback Hunter Herring. Texas would also have to make some notable errors on both offense and defense for ULM to get the lead or the win.
A victory for ULM would be historic in all aspects, while a loss for Texas would leave a devastating situation for a top tier team.