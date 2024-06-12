Texas vs. Michigan Week 2 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
After an offseason that saw one of the best head coaches in college football, Jim Harbaugh, heading to the NFL, one might expect a severe downturn for last year’s national champions Michigan.
In some respects, that’s true. Though new head coach Sherrone Moore was the mind behind Michigan’s best offense of the Harbaugh era, the losses of quarterback JJ McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, wide receiver Roman Wilson and almost the entire offensive line will bring a large amount of turnover to the Michigan offense.
But the defensive side of the ball is a completely different story. Though the Texas Longhorns, who face the Wolverines in week two of the 2024 season, have a prolific offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers and shot-calling head coach Steve Sarkisian, it may not be enough to overcome one of the best defenses in the nation.
Heading into 2024, 247Sports ranked Michigan as the best defense in the nation, even despite losing five players to the NFL draft. This same core last year gave up the fewest yards per game, as well as the fewest points per game, in the entire nation last year.
Michigan will not only have a strong defense to throw at Ewers but the backing of the raucous Big House crowd behind their backs. Looking ahead to week two, who are the players to look out for on the defensive side of the ball for the Wolverines?
No. 1 CB Will Johnson
Michigan may have the best defensive player in the entire nation with cornerback Will Johnson. The defensive back made a name for himself late in the season with tremendous performances against Ohio State, Alabama, and Washington in the national championship game. Pro Football Focus currently has him ranked as the fourth-best player on its 2025 draft board.
When was the last time a cornerback was taken top five in the NFL Draft? 2022, when Texans star Derek Stingley and All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner were taken by the Jets back-to-back. The rising junior is still young, and you would be seen as crazy if you didn’t call him the best cornerback in the nation heading into the year. Good luck throwing to his side of the field, Quinn!
No. 2 DL Mason Graham
So Michigan has the best corner in the nation, surely they don’t also have the best defensive lineman, right?
Not only was Mason Graham noted as the best interior defensive lineman heading into the season by 247 Sports, but that same big board from PFF has him ranked higher than Johnson, being ranked the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class.
Graham is another rising junior who was a beast at the end of the year, especially in mauling the Ohio State run game. Graham can get to the quarterback and plug up the middle of the defensive line on rushing plays, a dynamic skillset that will be a handful for the interior of Texas’ defensive line.
No. 3 Jaishawn Barham
Barham has been a relatively unknown player ever since a breakout 2022 freshman season at Maryland. The linebacker looked poised to become one of the best in the nation heading into the 2023 season after a true freshman campaign featuring 58 tackles, 6.5 for loss. However, an injury-riddled 2023 brought him into the transfer portal, and new Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale saw the upside of Barham and brought him to Ann Arbor.
Just three linebackers were rated higher in the portal, and a healthy Barham could be a catalyst in the new defensive system that Martindale, a 20-year NFL veteran, will install. Michigan is not the most active team in the portal, bringing in just nine total players for the 54th-best portal class of 2024, but Barham sits at the top of the group. The 6’3, 248-pound linebacker can impact both the run and pass game and allows for Michigan to have a star on all three levels of the defense.