Texas vs. Mississippi State Week 5 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
After the hiring of head coach Jeff Lebby from Oklahoma, one of his first moves was bringing an SEC veteran to the defensive side of the ball. Lebby brought in a familiar name to lead the team, a linebacking expert who used to coach in Austin, Coleman Hutzler.
In 2020, the final year of the Tom Herman era in Austin, Hutzler was brought on as the co-defensive coordinator. Though that team nearly gave up 30 points per game, Hutzler is responsible for the recruitment of Morice Blackwell, current rotational linebacker for the Longhorns, but was not invited back to the staff when Steve Sarkisian took over in Austin.
Four years later, Hutzler has coached at Ole Miss and Alabama, working on special teams and with outside linebackers. At Alabama, Hutzler was in charge of working with the likes of Will Anderson, a top-three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and two top-60 edge rushers in this year's draft.
Last year, Mississippi State was 68th in the nation in opponent points per game, its lowest ranking in five years, but still lost three starters to the draft as well as two of its top defensemen, Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston Jr., aging out. The Bulldogs were bound to have turnover with a brand new staff, but even with a lackluster defense they still lost many starters. Lebby and Hutzler will have their work cut out for them in recruiting the defensive side of the ball, but there are still some key players Texas fans will have to watch out for in their week five matchup.
1. S Corey Ellington
Ellington is one of the few pieces with continuity on this Bulldogs defense. Ellington ranks first among returners in tackles (66) tackles for loss (4), sacks (2), and was one of two returners to force a fumble last season.
Ellington enters his senior season with 92 career tackles after a breakout junior year, and earned Preseason All-SEC Third Team honors from Athoon Sports. The Lexington native is a big hitter who isn’t afraid to get into the backfield and make devastating hits on both quarterbacks and running backs. Quinn Ewers and CJ Baxter will have to look out for the 6’3 safety when working in play action and motion.
2. LB Stone Blanton
Of the top-10 transfers in Lebby’s first portal class, Blanton is the only defensive player in the group with a three-star, .88 rating on 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings. Blanton played his first two seasons at South Carolina and broke out in his sophomore year for the Gamecocks. Blanton registered 52 tackles but was most known for his season-saving 88-yard pick-six against Jacksonville State.
Blanton was a high school All-American who the Bulldogs were high on in the 2022 class but chose to play at South Carolina. With the new staff in Starkville, however, Blanton looks to take over as the mike linebacker, the captain of the defense, and learn under Hutzler.
3. CB Brice Pollock
Pollock stands to be one of the few underclassmen on the defensive side of the ball set to start for the Bulldogs in 2024. The cornerback was the only four-star defensive player brought in the 2023 class but stepped up early as a freshman, starting in the back half of the year due to injuries. Pollock was one of the higher-graded freshmen in the SEC according to PFF, and in a wide-open cornerback room, Pollock will be gunning for a starting spot.
With Pollock, Blanton, and Ellington, Mississippi State has a few talented players to build upon in 2024. Though the defense is new, and likely will struggle in its first year, new guys like Blanton and Juco transfer Brylan Lanier should have an instant impact, while Pollock will lead a group of younger playmakers on the defense.