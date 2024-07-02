Texas vs. Mississippi State Week 5 Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns will kick off their SEC conference schedule by hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a program looking to reshape its identity in the Jeff Lebby era.
Lebby, the newly appointed head coach, spent his last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for a familiar foe, the Oklahoma Sooners. Between his first and second years in Norman, Lebby’s offense shot up nine points per game, finishing as a top-five scoring offense in 2023.
Despite the hiring of Brent Venables to replace offensive guru Lincoln Riley in 2022, Lebby’s 2023 offense scored more points than the team that Reilly last coached in Norman with future Heisman winner Caleb Williams and NFL draft pick Spencer Rattler at quarterback.
Lebby’s ability to enhance quarterback position will be the key to success in Starkville. From 2020-21, Lebby was the OC for Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff, helping to turn Matt Corrall into arguably the second-best QB in Ole Miss history (it’s rather hard to top Eli Manning).
In the two years before that, Lebby’s offense at UCF ranked top six in both years he worked with quarterbacks from 2018-19, again producing a campus legend in McKenzie Milton.
Fast forward to 2022 and former UCF Knight Dillon Gabriel agrees to transfer to Oklahoma, reuniting himself with the coach who initially recruited him. In Norman, Gabriel shined. From year one to year two, Gabriel improved by nearly 500 passing yards, five touchdowns, and a full yard per attempt. The lefty will now play for Oregon in 2024 with his final year of eligibility, meaning Lebby needs to be the quarterback whisperer once more for a new team.
That quarterback will be Baylor transfer Blake Shapen, a familiar name and face for Longhorn fans who saw him start for the Bears against Texas in 2022. Alongside Shapen, however, are many key names to look out for ahead of the week five matchup.
Here are the key players to watch for the Texas defense heading into week five of the 2024 season:
1. QB Blake Shapen
As mentioned earlier, Shapen hails from Baylor and has been the primary starter for the last two years of Big 12 play. The senior accumulated 4,978 yards and 31 touchdowns over two seasons with Baylor, starting in 21 games. In 2022, Shapen was fourth in the conference in passing yards but was also third amongst quarterbacks in rushing.
Shapen brings sneaky dual-threat capabilities and strength to his throws that make him dangerous game-by-game. Inconsistencies throughout his career have held him back, but Starkville will be a fresh start for the veteran. With a chip on his shoulder, it's hard to believe the former rival of Texas’ will come out sluggish in the Longhorn's first-ever SEC game. Expect some trickery and some speed, both in the air and on foot, from the quarterback early in the game.
2. WR Kevin Coleman
Coleman will be one of the most polarizing players in the SEC the first time he steps foot on the gridiron. Depending on where you look for recruiting rankings, Coleman was seen as anywhere from a top-50 to top-100 recruit in the nation, and almost always seen as a top-10 receiver in the class. Originally expected to go to Miami, Coleman surprisingly committed to Jackson State as a part of now-Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ class that brought him and two-way star Travis Hunter together. Coleman was the only other four-star or higher in that 2022 class.
Coleman, however, did not follow Coach Prime to Colorado in 2023, instead going to Louisville to play under Jeff Brohm. At Louisville, Coleman took a step back compared to his nearly 500 yards receiving as a true freshman at JSU, catching 26 passes for 362 yards. Coleman was in line to be the next top receiver at Louisville but decided to head to Mississippi State instead to team up with Lebby and Shapen.
Coleman will likely be the most talented Bulldog on the field come kickoff, but is a third-year breakout in store? Coleman has seen very little continuity in his career, but with a coach like Lebby who has worked with the likes of Marvin Mims, Elijah Moore, and Gabe Davis throughout his five years as an offensive coordinator, Coleman may have found the perfect place to succeed.
3. WR Kelly Akharaiyi
Ourlads, a popular site that compiles projected depth charts throughout the year, currently has Mississippi State slated to start eight transfers on offense in 2024, a testament to the ever-changing SEC landscape and the work Lebby has put in so far.
Many transfers are eye-catching, like the Bulldog's very own ‘Ball Brothers’, tight ends Justin and Cameron who hail from the same high school in DC, or the completely revitalized and veteran offensive line, but no player has been as prolific in their early college career than Kelly Akharaiyi.
Akharaiyi spent his first two years at UTEP on the bench, working behind future NFL wide receiver Jacob Cowing. In 2022 Akharaiyi was the third-choice receiver in the Miners offense but hit the ground running in 2023. Just two players in the Conference USA had more receiving yards than Akharaiyi 1033, but no player came close to his 21.5 yards per reception. Akharaiyi is an elite deep threat and will surprise some Texas fans with his ability to take the top off a defense.