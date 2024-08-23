Texas vs Texas A&M Opponent Preview: Game Predictions
4,755 days will have separated the last time the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies played football against each other. 13 years of unrealized smack talk and rivalries within families and friends are finally being settled on a football field, on November 30 in College Station.
Kyle Field will be the stage that these two teams perform on, surrounded by over 100,000 Aggie fans and, at least hopefully for the Longhorns, quite a few burnt orange jerseys as well. The two teams enter the year inside the AP Top 25, but a lot can change in three months. Though it's always difficult to predict games this far away, our staff took a stab at picking the winner of the first Lone Star Showdown in over a decade.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
Here we go.
For the first time in over a decade, the Longhorns and Aggies will face off on the football field. And just like the last time they played, the game will be in College Station. We don't need to remind you how much the Aggies want this game, or how crazy the crowd could get.
At this point, the Longhorns will be playing for a chance at a conference title in Atlanta. The Aggies on the other hand are an unknown. We think the Longhorns win a tight one, and head to the SEC Championship in Year 1 in the conference.
Texas: 34
Texas A&M: 31
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
Both teams have had the date November 30th circled on their calendars for over a year. Each school, despite playing against other rivals and top-tier SEC opponents, will be counting down the days until that post-Thanksgiving rivalry matchup. Despite the superior talent and recent success, Texas will not be the team that comes out on top in College Station. The Aggies' pass rush, and the over 100,000 strong backing them as 'The 12th Man', will end up being too much for a Longhorns team that will obviously miss injured running back CJ Baxter. Yes, I can predict the Longhorns to lose. It just took me 12 weeks.
Texas: 24
Texas A&M: 27
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
Despite entering this season with a new head coach, a starting quarterback coming off injury and a running back out for the season, Texas A&M still stands as a threat to the Longhorns. One of the strongest rivalries in college football is returning in full swing, and the Aggies surely won't hold back on a chance to win the Lonestar Showdown. Mike Elko looks to bring a strong sense of community and culture as well as previous experience with the Aggies, which might just be the key for them to reinvent themselves as a powerhouse of the SEC. It'll be a long-fought battle, but Texas will prove to be the big brother.
Texas: 44
Texas A&M: 34
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
I think it's fair to say both teams will go above and beyond to win this game - both for its season record and for the pride. Texas playing at Kyle Field will be a massive challenge and the Longhorns can expect a record nubmer of 'Horns Down', but they can't let that get into their heads. If Texas keeps its focus, it could shut College Station up.
Texas: 17
Texas A&M: 14
Scott Salomon, Staff Writer
A&M cannot get the ground game on track against the tough Longhorn defense, the lack of a ground attack puts additional pressure on Conner Weigman who throws several picks trying to force the ball to his receivers.
Texas: 28
Texas A&M: 7
Thomas Krilowicz, Staff Writer
A&M makes it tough throughout the first half but Texas's defense overpowers the Aggies late in the game
Texas: 27
Texas A&M: 17