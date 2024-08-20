Texas vs. Texas A&M Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
After a disappointing 7-6 record in 2023, the Texas A&M Aggies, under new tutelage from head coach Mike Elko, are looking to turn around a program that at points seemed destined for greatness. The Aggies have a specific date circled on their calendars in 2024: Nov 30, when the Texas Longhorns come to College Station for the first test of the SEC, Lone Star Showdown era.
A&M has replaced the majority of its coaching staff heading into the season, which means now-Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is out of the play-calling duty in Texas. In steps Collin Klein, a former Heisman runner-up from Kansas State and a coach there for seven seasons, to take over the playcalling duties. Klein had helped turn Kansas State into a consistent top-40 offense, but last year his squad broke out, ranking 10th in the nation in points per game.
Klein runs a Pro Style offense, meaning players will be seen a lot more in motion and in sets that are similar to that of NFL playcalling. Klein is seen as a quasi-QB whisperer, having coached two of Kansas State's top five all-time quarterbacks in passing yards. What will define Klein, and Texas A&M's, 2024 success is what the new coordinator can do with Conner Weigman, the former five-star quarterback.
1. QB Conner Weigman
Though still not yet to be realized, it's hard to find a person in the A&M community that doesn't think Weigman has superstar potential. The No. 3 QB in the class of 2022 was one of the most hyped players in A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class but has struggled to stay on the field.
Weigman has played in just nine total games since becoming a starter in the middle of the 2022 season, with a broken foot early against Auburn in 2023 sidelining him for the entire rest of the season. A&M had to get by with now-North Carolina QB Max Johnson, but the plan was always to have Weigman under center.
The quarterback has definitely shown flashes in his limited sample size, having already made two notable performances in close losses for the Aggies. In 2022, in his first full career game, Weigman diced up the Ole Miss Rebels for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was basically the entire team that day, with the defense giving up 31 points and the offense failing to score on the ground.
In 2023, the Miami Hurricanes put up nearly 50 points on the struggling Aggie defense, but Weigman showed flashes of stardom. Weigman accounted for over 350 yards in the air and on the ground, alongside three touchdowns, but his inability to keep the ball safe hurt the Aggies in the long run. Just two games later, Weigman's season was over, having yet to play a full SEC schedule.
And that's where reservations are with this obviously talented quarterback. Weigman has shown the ability to make plays with his strong arm and legs, but he hasn't played against great competition yet. Luckily for the young QB, the Longhorns won't be hosts in his first Lone Star Showdown, but Weigman may struggle in games away from Kyle Field, especially in 'The Swamp' against Florida.
Weigman possesses all the traits, and the hopes are that he can carry this offense behind a solid pass-blocking offensive line. Klein is known for his ability to develop talent at the position, and the main hope for A&M is that Weigman can become a top-three quarterback in the conference.
2. WR Jahdae Walker
Weigman may have stayed from that 2022 recruiting class, but not the same can be said for many of the other five stars from that year. WR Evan Stewart was the best WR in the nation in the class of 2022, and Texas A&M struck gold when they won a pivotal recruiting battle over Texas for the Liberty High School wideout.
Two years later, though, and Stewart has become one of five five-stars to depart College Station from that 2022 class. Stewart was tied with Texas commit Isaiah Bond as the top receiver in the portal, making his way up to Oregon to play on one of the best offenses in the nation. Stewart led the team in receiving yards per game, but his injury allowed for other players to step up, and carve out future roles.
Last year's receiving leader was former Grand Valley State Laker Jahdae Walker. Walker stands at 6'4 and caught 35 passes for 590 yards in 2023, leading the team. Walker returns for his senior season comfortably in charge of the X position out wide, a role that many Pro Style teams feed in important moments. Walker is one of three notable returning wide receivers with Moose Muhammad III and Noah Thomas JR, but Walker projects to be the most impactful pass catcher on the team.
3. RB Le'Veon Moss
In a similar fate to the Texas Longhorns, the Aggies lost a key piece of the RB room this offseason. While Texas running back CJ Baxter was the No. 1 RB in the class of 2023, A&M's Reuben Owens was the No. 2 RB. Both will miss the 2024 season due to season-ending injuries in practice, a cruel and ironic tale that will devastate both team's rushing attacks.
A&M, again similarly to Texas, does have reinforcements behind the projected sophomore starter. RB Amari Daniels led the team in rushing with 532 yards in 2023, but Le'Veon Moss is the name that seems to be topping the RB depth chart.
Moss received the bulk of the workload in the first four SEC conference games, earning over 15 more touches than Daniels and Owens combined against Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee. Moss had an eerily similar year that Stewart had, as the fellow 2022 standout was sidelined with injuries after a strong start to SEC play.
Moss, though, decided to remain in this trio of talented backs, now stepping into the lead role in Owens' absence. Moss brings some versatility in the passing game, but his best strength is, well, his strength. Moss has the ability to destroy open-field tacklers in the secondary and make his way through inside zone runs up the middle. Moss can become a stable force in this running back room, and could really test the Longhorns when they match up at the end of the year.