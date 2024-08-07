Report: Texas RB CJ Baxter Expected to Miss Season With Knee Injury
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have been dealt a brutal blow in the backfield as preseason practice treads on.
Per reports Wednesday from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods, Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to be out for the entire 2024 season after suffering a knee injury during Tuesday's practice. Baxter's MRI reportedly revealed a torn LCL and PCL that will require surgery.
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel confirmed the news on X (Twitter).
Baxter was just named to the Preseason Doak Walker Award Watch List but will now instead be watching Texas' first season in the SEC from the sidelines.
Last season, Baxter finished with 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 156 yards. Set to enter his sophomore season, he was expected to be the starter alongside Jaydon Blue in a 1A/1B type of backfield. Both backs took over the reins last year when Brooks went down and performed well as Texas made its way to the College Football Playoff. The pair each scored a touchdown in the Longhorns' CFP Semifinal loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl.
Now, Blue will slide in as the no-doubt starter. He leads a talented running back room that also features Tre Wisner along with freshmen Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark. Last season, Blue tallied 65 carries for 398 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 catches for 135 yards and another score.
Texas fans are unfortunately too familiar with the feeling of losing a big-time player due to injury. The Longhorns lost star running back Jonathon Brooks to a season-ending knee injury toward the end of last year but will now have to adjust the depth chart before the 2024 campaign has even begun.
Texas begins the season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.