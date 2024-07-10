Texas Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Five-Star Guard Aaliyah Crump
Blazing through this year's NCAA March Madness run and making their exit in the Elite Eight, the Texas women's basketball has been nothing short of prosperous under Vic Schaefer.
Hot off his fourth year at the helm, the head coach continues to make significant strides in recruiting the next generation, most recently scoring ESPN's No. 4-ranked overall prospect of the 2025 class, Aaliyah Crump.
The rising senior out of Shakopee, Minnesota announced on Monday that she will be headed to the Forty Acres, becoming the highest-rated player to be recruited during Schaefer's career at Texas.
Crump is the first athlete to commit in the 2025 class, choosing to be a Longhorn over the Duke Blue Devils and Ohio State Buckeyes. The 6-foot-1-inch guard brought Minnetonka High School to the 4A State Championships last season, averaging 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game.
In the past two recruitment cycles, Schaefer has now managed to lock in two five-star players, signing the No. 9 prospect in the 2024 class, Jordan Lee, out of California.
Alongside a promising number of returners for the 2024-2025 season, Schaefer has added five-star forward Justice Carlton and four-star guard Bryanna Preston from the 2024 class, looking to make the Moody Center a vibrant place to be this winter.
With Crump announcing her commitment, Schaefer can prioritize the Longhorns' next prospect on the radar, guard Aaliyah Chavez. Ranked No. 1 nationally in the 2025 class, Chavez said Texas is one of her top 10 choices among Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCLA, Tennessee, and others.
If Schaefer can keep the momentum going and bring Chavez to Austin, it would make for one of the most impressive recruiting classes in program history.