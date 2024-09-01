Texas WR Ryan Wingo Flashes Star-Level Ability in Collegiate Debut
AUSTIN -- The new-look Texas Longhorns receiving room shined bright in the 52-0 season-opening win over Colorado State on Saturday, and the three transfer additions were a major reason why.
Matthew Golden had two touchdowns to go along with a 39-yard catch.
Isaiah Bond did his signature "007" celebration after scoring as well.
Silas Bolden dove into the end zone after being on the receiving end of Arch Manning's first-career touchdown.
But when all was said and done at the final buzzer, it was five-star freshman Ryan Wingo that sat ahead of the experienced group of pass-catchers on the stat sheet.
In his college debut, Wingo finished the game as the leading receiver for both sides, as he tallied four catches for 70 yards on four targets.
After the game. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian admitted that it wasn't too surprising to see Wingo put together a performance like considering what he's done this offseason.
"He's been doing nothing but that for us," Sarkisian said. "That room is tough. There's good players in that room, and that's why we tried to play a lot of them ... And again, I think they all took advantage of their opportunities when they got them and made plays. And Ryan did that. For a little taller guy, he's really good with the ball in his hands. We saw that on the screen. We saw that on the slant, he caught there and he went out the back door, because he does have real top-end speed, but he's a physical guy. He's tough to get on the ground, so I just think he's a good compliment to that room."
It's anyone's guess who will lead the Longhorns in receiving week to week, but that's likely viewed as a good problem to have for Sarkisian and staff. Texas can attack opposing secondaries with experience (Golden, Bolden, Bond), youth (Wingo, Johntay Cook II, DeAndre Moore Jr.) and speed from all six.
The Longhorns will need their entire receiving corps to have another all-around performance if Texas wants to secure a massive non-conference win against Michigan in Ann Arbor next week.