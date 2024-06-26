Three Former Aggies Assistants to Follow Jim Schlossnagle to Texas
Newly hired Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won't be making his move to Austin alone.
The Texas Longhorns announced former A&M assistants Max Weiner, Michael Earley, and Nolan Cain are officially joining the staff. That means Schlossnagle is bringing his entire coaching team from College Station to the Forty Acres.
Cain, a former assistant coach, was a potential candidate to replace Schlossnagle at Texas A&M after the team's College World Series loss to Tennessee. The duo has been together since 2022 when the Texas head coach took over the Aggies, previously serving as coordinator of baseball operations at his alma mater LSU from 2013-14 before moving up to assistant coach under Paul Mainieri from 2015-21. He became known for his recruiting in College Station, and will now continue to seek talent for the SEC, but under different colors.
The Schlossnagle move was made official the day after the end of the baseball season, on Tuesday, June 25. In his three years with the Aggies, he made it to Omaha twice.
Cain will not be Schlossnagle's only confidant making the move. Pitching coach Max Weiner and hitting coach Michael Earley have also been confirmed as new members of the Texas baseball staff. Like Cain, Earley has been alongside the head coach through his entire tenure at Texas A&M, while Weiner just joined in the 2023-24 season after working from 2019-23 as the Seattle Mariners' pitching coordinator.
The news came after not-so-surprising news of the firing of former head coach David Pierce. Texas Athletic Director Chris del Conte believes Schlossnagle is perfect for the job.
“I’ve known Coach Schlossnagle for a long time, and there’s no better coach, program builder, and leader in the game, and the best part is he’s an even better person,” Del Conte said, per 247Sports. “When we were looking for our next baseball coach, we knew Schloss would be the perfect choice, and we are beyond thrilled that he’s joining our Longhorn family. He’s a guy who obviously knows our state so well, is very familiar with our program’s rich and proud history and everything Texas Baseball is all about, and absolutely checks all the boxes for this critical position.”