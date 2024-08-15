Tight End Juan Davis Could Find Unique New Role In Texas Offense
Texas Longhorns football has more often than not been defined by its running back play.
However, in just the last few days, Texas has lost two running backs for the season due to injury, including No. 1 starter Cedric Baxter.
As a result, the Longhorns have been forced to get creative at the position to try and find some depth and impact behind new starter Jaydon Blue.
In Tuesday's practice, we saw the beginning of that, with Ryan Niblett moving from wide receiver to take some snaps in the backfield.
However, there was also another player who moved into the backfield in tight end Juan Davis, and his versatility could help him find a unique, albeit familiar role within the offense heading into the season opener.
So what kind of role could Davis carve out for himself? Based on his skill set, it could be something akin to what we saw from former Longhorns running back Savion Red in his 'red cat' package last season.
Red, of course, transferred to Nevada this spring. But before his exit, he had developed into one of the more versatile playmakers for the Longhorns.
Originally coming to the Longhorns as a receiver, Red transitioned to runningback after some injury issues. He then began to get most of his looks running the ball primarily out of a wild cat set, where he rushed 30 times for 131 yards and one touchdown in 12 games and became one of the Horns' most successful short-yardage backs.
“To find a niche for him in some of the short yardage running he was able to do, I thought was very effective," Sarkisian said of Red last fall. "Hopefully there are more opportunities that present themselves in the second half of the season.”
But given the Horns new situation in the backfield, and without Red on the roster in 2024, Juan Davis could find himself in a similar position.
During his high school days, Davis rushed for 790 yards and 12 touchdowns on 107 carries as a quarterback, while catching 40 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns as well in his senior season. As a junior, he was similarly versatile, completing 30-of-63 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns and rushing 153 times for 859 yards and 12 scores.
In other words, he was a utility knife, which is exactly what the Longhorns need in that kind of position.
In fact, out of the wildcat spot, Davis could conceivably be even more dangerous than Red. Given his ability to pass on top of his ability to run and catch, the Horns could run a variety of concepts out of that formation that could truly keep opposing defenses on their collective toes.
As Steve Sarkisian said himself, the Horns were already planning on counting on Davis from a tight-end perspective.
"(Davis) is gonna be a guy we're gonna count on this fall," Sarkisian said. "He's earned it. He's earned that so far. And as long as he continues on the trajectory he's on, he's going to play a fair amount as well."
But now, that role may have shifted into something entirely different, yet equally - if not more - vital.