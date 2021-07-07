Two Longhorns Named To Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Two Texas Longhorns standouts were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations heading into the 2021 season, thanks in large part two a pair of standout players on both sides of the ball.

Those two players, defensive back D'Shawn Jamison and running back Bijan Robinson, got their due recognition on Wednesday when they were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team by the media.

READ MORE: Former Longhorn Sam Acho Inks Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

Robinson, who enters the seasons as the Longhorns' first legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate since Colt McCoy almost a decade ago, was one of two running backs named to the list alongside Iowa State's Breece Hall.

Last season, Robinson exploded onto the college football scene with 86 carries for 703 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

Jamison was one of five defensive backs named to the list, alongside Baylor's Jalen price, Iowa State's Greg Eisworth, Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel, and TCU's Tre'von Hodges-Tomlinson.

READ MORE: Could Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Be The First Millionaire in College Football?

Other notable standouts include Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was named the preseason offensive player of the year, and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, who was named preseason defensive player of the year.

Former Tennessee and now Oklahoma running back Eric Gray was also named preseason Big 12 newcomer of the year

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.