Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsPodcast
Search

Two Longhorns Named To Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Two Texas Longhorns standouts were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations heading into the 2021 season, thanks in large part two a pair of standout players on both sides of the ball. 

Those two players, defensive back D'Shawn Jamison and running back Bijan Robinson, got their due recognition on Wednesday when they were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team by the media. 

READ MORE: Former Longhorn Sam Acho Inks Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

Robinson, who enters the seasons as the Longhorns' first legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate since Colt McCoy almost a decade ago, was one of two running backs named to the list alongside Iowa State's Breece Hall. 

Last season, Robinson exploded onto the college football scene with 86 carries for 703 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. 

Jamison was one of five defensive backs named to the list, alongside Baylor's Jalen price, Iowa State's Greg Eisworth, Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel, and TCU's Tre'von Hodges-Tomlinson.

READ MORE: Could Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Be The First Millionaire in College Football?

Other notable standouts include Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was named the preseason offensive player of the year, and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, who was named preseason defensive player of the year. 

Former Tennessee and now Oklahoma running back Eric Gray was also named preseason Big 12 newcomer of the year

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here 

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_15376014
News

Two Longhorns Named To Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Two Texas Longhorns standouts were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday

cj
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Top California WR C.J. Williams Releases Top 5 Schools

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

GettyImages-91969618
News

Former Longhorn Sam Acho Inks Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

Once a tantalizing defensive-end for the burnt orange, Acho will now be one of the faces for ESPN's college football coverage this fall

USATSI_15379348
Football

Oklahoma Defensive Players To Watch For Vs. Texas

The Sooners' defense will be one of the conference's best in 2021.

shacarri ricky
News

Longhorns' Ricky Williams Has Pot Message for Sha’Carri Richardson

Ricky Williams is weighing in on his marijuana use and on the suspension of United States sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

NFL
Football

Texas QB Casey Thompson Uses Cameo to Combat Child Hunger

Texas Longhorns Quarterback Casey Thompson Uses Cameo to Combat Child Hunger

nfl (1)
Football

Texas’ Bijan Robinson Snubbed From Yet Another PFF List

Texas Longhorns Star Running Back Bijan Robinson Snubbed From Top 50 PFF List

USATSI_15139909
News

Former Texas Longhorns WR Jake Smith Announces His Transfer Destination

Former Texas Longhorns wideout Jake Smith announced his transfer destination on Tuesday afternoon