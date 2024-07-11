WATCH: Multiple Texas Star Players Ratings Revealed in College Football 25
College football podcaster and personality Josh Pate took to the Twitterverse to give Texas fans something they’ve been waiting for all year: the ratings of their favorite Longhorns in EA College Football 25.
In a minute-long video, Pate narrated the gameplay of the Texas team while noting the ratings of nine Texas players in the process. The much-anticipated EA CFB 25 game is just over a week from release on July 19 and already looks to feature a ton of authenticity in its game.
Scenes of Bevo, Smokey the Cannon, and Darrell K Royal Stadium flashed as the Longhorn players were showcased throughout. Starting on offense, the already announced Quinn Ewers can be seen making deep passes and throws on the run as Pate mentions his already announced 92 overall.
As Pate progressed through the offense, one other thing was made clear.
Speed.
Texas will have six wide receivers that eclipse 92 speed, with the overall ratings of three of them made public. Alabama transfer and No. 1 offensive player in the portal Isaiah Bond missed out on the top 100 players announced recently but still has a strong 88 rating. Houston transfer Matthew Golden and Oregon State transfer Silas Bolden will both be 86 overalls, giving Ewers plenty of weapons on offense.
But you can’t forget about the run game, and EA definitely didn’t. Five-star rising sophomore CJ Baxter will be an 87 overall already, and though his rating wasn’t revealed, expect second-string running back Jaydon Blue to eclipse the 95-speed mark.
In a tweet by Hayes Fawcett, it was also revealed that backup quarterback Arch Manning is set at an 87 overall, quite a high rating for a player with no career starts.
On the defensive side of the ball, Texas possesses four notable playmakers that Pate highlighted. UTSA transfer Trey Moore is coming off a 14-sack season, earning him a top-10 rating among edge rushers at 89 overall. Similar to Baxter, underclassman Anthony Hill is one of the higher-rated players on the team at 86 overall.
In the secondary, fellow sophomore Malik Muhammad is an 87 overall, but the big name in the back four will be Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba, who ties Trey Moore with the highest rating on the defense at an 89 overall.
With Manning’s rating revealed today and left tackle Kelvin Banks clocking in as a 94 overall in the top 100 player ratings release, Longhorn fans now know 11 of its player's ratings with over a week to go before the game drops. Now the question is for Texas fans, who will you be using the most when the game drops?