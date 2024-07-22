WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and Ex Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Already Showing Chemistry at Training Camp

Longhorns Country

It appears that former Texas Longhorns star Xavier Worthy could become a big problem for NFL defensive backs

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
When former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, many were calling it an ideal fit.

After all, Worthy had just broken the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash, and will now have one of the NFL's strongest arms throwing him the football in Patrick Mahomes.

And through the start of Chiefs training camp, it appears that connection is already flourishing.

During a scrimmage over the weekend, Mahomes hit Worthy on a 60-yard bomb over the top of the defense for a touchdown, showing exactly what the pair could be capable of next season.

You can check out the clip here:

In Austin, Worthy certainly did much of the same as he appears to be on his way to doing with Kansas City, making 197 catches for 2,755 yards (67.2 yards per game) and 26 touchdowns.

He also helped lead the Longhorns to their first Big 12 title since the Mack Brown era, and their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

Next season with the Chiefs, Worthy's blazing speed will give Mahomes yet another speedy target that can help give the defending Super Bowl champs a chance to win a third title in a row.

"I’m coming with the mentality to work hard and earn my spot in the locker room," Worthy said after being drafted. "I feel like I’m a complete receiver. I can run the whole route tree, disciplined, smart, and know the game really well, so I feel like I bring a complete receiver to Kansas City."

