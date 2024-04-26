Tyreek Hill 2.0? Longhorns' Xavier Worthy Reveals Goals With Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
AUSTIN - It's hard to imagine a more dangerous combination coming out of the NFL Draft than Texas Longhorns star receiver Xavier Worthy and Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
It was a potential pairing that had been projected by mock draft experts, and feared by the rest of the NFL ever since Worthy broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history with a 4.21.
Now, that scenario has come into reality, with the Chiefs selecting Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the firs round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.
But in typical Worthy fashion, despite all the hype surrounding his speed, he wants to prove to the rest of the world that he is much more than just his speed.
"I’m coming with the mentality to work hard and earn my spot in the locker room," Worthy said. "I feel like I’m a complete receiver. I can run the whole route tree, disciplined, smart, and know the game really well, so I feel like I bring a complete receiver to Kansas City."
In Austin, Worthy certainly did just that, making 197 catches for 2,755 yards (67.2 yards per game) and 26 touchdowns.
But there were also plenty of things that Worthy did away from the football itself that made a huge difference in the Longhorns' offense and its success. Whether that was simply loosening up the defense with the threat of his deep play ability, or getting down and dirty in run blocking, he was truly a complete No. 1 receiver for Texas in every way.
He even made a difference on special teams, averaging 17 yards per pun return in 2023, and running one back for a score.
And Worthy prides himself on every single one of those traits.
"I’m a small player, so I pride myself on being a difference maker and somebody who’s going to make a play," Worthy said. "Whether that’s being tough, making a big play blocking or receiving the ball or special teams, anything. So, I just pride myself on heart, and I feel like that’s what motivates me and makes me different."
So what can Chiefs fans expect to see from Worthy in Year 1? He plans on doing much of the same, and executing whatever Andy Reid calls for him.
Unfortunately for opposing defenses, that could be quite literally anything, as Worthy is adept at running the entire route tree, whether it is short, intermediate, or down field throws. And once he gets the ball in his hands, he is a threat to score from any level.
"I feel like downfield is a given, but the intermediate and actual route tree... I can run it all, and I feel like I’m effective with it all," Worthy said. "Bubble screens, reverses, and anywhere the ball touches my hands, I feel like I can make a play."
Now he gets to take those talents to the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions in Kansas City, where he will play alongside Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Isaiah Pacheco in what could very well be the NFL's most dangerous offense.
"Everyone thought the rest of the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me, but I’m here," Worthy said. "I’m excited to get to play with Pat, and seeing the success that Tyreek Hill had with this offense, I feel like it’s amazing."