Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Called His Shot With Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs
Despite many mock drafts having three Texas Longhorns taken in the first round of the NFL draft, it was just Byron Murphy II and wide receiver Xavier Worthy who heard their names called on Thursday.
Murphy ended up going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 16, and Worthy ended up landing with the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 28 pick in the draft.
It was a pick that a lot of fans and analysts saw coming after Worthy's 40-yard dash time, and it's one that both Worthy himself and Patrick Mahomes may have each been pushing for the entire process.
It doesn't come as a surprise considering Mahomes' receiver unit this past season was the weakest of his career, and the team was still able to win a Super Bowl.
Following Worthy's 40-yard dash of 4.21 which was the world record, Mahomes went out of his way on multiple occasions to shout him out on social media, which led to a flurry of fans deeming Worthy as the next Tyreek Hill for the Chiefs and Mahomes. It was also a move and notion that Worthy quickly embraced as well.
"So, at the beginning of the year, everybody’s dream is to play with Patrick Mahomes who’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time," Worthy said. "So just to be able to play with him, everybody talks about it, but I’ve been saying it for a while, ‘I’m going to be a Chief.’ So, I just put it in the air and now I’m here, it’s amazing.
Clearly, the Chiefs listened to their star quarterback and backed up the notion that it was indeed a perfect fit. Unlike many other rookies at the top of the draft going to struggling teams, Worthy will end up contending for Super Bowls from the moment he enters the league.
He provides the Kansas City Chiefs with a dynamic wideout and also may have solidified them as having the fastest unit in the league between him and Marquise Brown.
It's not often a player gets to go to the team he desires, but for Worthy things seemed to have worked out in a big way.
"I’ve been calling it and I’ve been saying it since the beginning of the year that I was going to be going to the Chiefs," Worthy said. "Everyone thought the rest of the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me, but I’m here. I’m excited to get to play with Pat, and seeing the success that Tyreek Hill had with this offense, I feel like it’s amazing."