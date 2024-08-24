Watch: Texas CB Commit Caleb Chester Makes Wild Interception
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns cornerback commit Caleb Chester is making some big-time plays as he begins his senior season.
During a recent scrimmage, the 2025 three-star recruit out of Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) reeled in a wild interception while sporting burnt orange gloves and a white Longhorn sleeve. After breaking up the original pass, the ball was tipped up three additional times before Chester hauled in the pick.
Though it was just a scrimmage, it's highlights like this that should get Texas fans excited about Chester's arrival for the 2025 season.
Sports performance coach Justin Allen shared the video on X (Twitter). Take a look:
Chester committed to Texas on June 11 after making his official visit to Austin four days prior on June 7. He told 247Sports that Longhorns secondary coach Terry Joseph played a major part in his decision.
"Coach Joseph, I like him a lot," Chester told 247Sports after his visit. "He's a real standup guy and I talk to him on a frequent basis about things like sports, life stuff, family stuff, just everything. I got a real good relationship with him."
Chester took an official visit to TCU and an unofficial visit to Texas A&M. He had received offers from programs like Arizona, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Washington, SMU, Ole Miss, Florida and many more.
Chester was the first defensive back commitment for Texas in the 2025 cycle. At the time of his announcement, he was the fourth pledge on the defensive side of the ball for the Longhorns, joining defensive lineman Brandon Brown (now an LSU commit), edge rusher Lance Jackson, and linebacker Elijah Barnes.