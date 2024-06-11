Longhorns Country

4-Star Cornerback Caleb Chester Commits to Texas

The Longhorns have landed another talented piece to the 2025 recruiting class.

Matt Galatzan

Caleb Chester and Steve Sarkisian
Caleb Chester and Steve Sarkisian / @CalebChester_ on X

The Texas Longhorns are rising quicking in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

On Tuesday, that trend continued, with Texas landing a commitment from four-star Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) cornerback Caleb Chester.

Chester, who is coming off a recent official visit to Austin over the weekend, picked the Horns over interest from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Florida State, among others.

And according to Chester, there were a few things that set the Horns apart from the rest of the pack, including his relationship with defensive backs coach Terry Joseph.

"Coach Joseph, I like him a lot," Chester told 247Sports after his visit. "He's a real standup guy and I talk to him on a frequent basis about things like sports, life stuff, family stuff, just everything. I got a real good relationship with him."

Chester, who ranks as the No. 599 player nationally, No. 61 corner and No. 93 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking, now becomes the first defensive back commitment for the Longhorns in this cycle. He is also the fourth pldge on the defensive side of the ball for Texas, alongside defensive lineman Brandon Brown, edge rusher Lance Jackson, and linebacker Elijah Barnes.

Before the commitment, the Longhorns' class ranked No. 12 in the nation and No. 7 in the SEC.

Chester, who has 39 total offers, has already taken one official visit to TCU and still has at least two officials on the board to Texas A&M on June 14 and Arkansas on June 21.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News