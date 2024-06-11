4-Star Cornerback Caleb Chester Commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns are rising quicking in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
On Tuesday, that trend continued, with Texas landing a commitment from four-star Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) cornerback Caleb Chester.
Chester, who is coming off a recent official visit to Austin over the weekend, picked the Horns over interest from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Florida State, among others.
And according to Chester, there were a few things that set the Horns apart from the rest of the pack, including his relationship with defensive backs coach Terry Joseph.
"Coach Joseph, I like him a lot," Chester told 247Sports after his visit. "He's a real standup guy and I talk to him on a frequent basis about things like sports, life stuff, family stuff, just everything. I got a real good relationship with him."
Chester, who ranks as the No. 599 player nationally, No. 61 corner and No. 93 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking, now becomes the first defensive back commitment for the Longhorns in this cycle. He is also the fourth pldge on the defensive side of the ball for Texas, alongside defensive lineman Brandon Brown, edge rusher Lance Jackson, and linebacker Elijah Barnes.
Before the commitment, the Longhorns' class ranked No. 12 in the nation and No. 7 in the SEC.
Chester, who has 39 total offers, has already taken one official visit to TCU and still has at least two officials on the board to Texas A&M on June 14 and Arkansas on June 21.