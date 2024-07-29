WATCH: Texas Ex Adonai Mitchell Makes Insane Catch at Colts Training Camp
Texas Longhorns Ex Adonai Mitchell is a two-time national champion with Georgia and the 52nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Though the upcoming season has yet to start, Mitchell has proven the Indianapolis Colts they made the right choice bringing him into the team.
Mitchell will be a direct competition to Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, but Pierce embraces the challenge and only wants both players to get better from it.
"High tides raise all ships," Pierce said. "It's all about the competitive spirit. So if you're pushing each other, the better everyone is around you, it's basically going to bring everyone's play up and it's going to elevate the room as a whole. It's just a phenomenal thing for the room as a whole."
During Colts training camp on Sunday, the rookie made a jaw-dropping catch to show fans, teammates and staff that he is one of the top names in this wide receiver class.
He is also actively learning from his veteran teammates in Indianapolis, specifically Michael Pittman, hoping to pick up as much as he can before the start of the season.
“I just lean on the older guys,” said Mitchell after Thursday’s practice. “I’m a young guy going into this, so it’s a lot of things I don’t know. It’s a lot of experiences out there that I don’t have. So it’s more so just leaning on guys like Pitt–just really all the vets. Anything I can take from them, whether I’m asking a question on blocking. Whether I’m asking a question on just whatever. Just taking something away.”
Mitchell and the Colts will open the season on September 8 against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis.