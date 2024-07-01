Texas QB Arch Manning Continues to Learn From Quinn Ewers
Whenever Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning gets his opportunity under center, the expectations of him will be enormous.
Fortunately, since joining the program, he learned a lot from his teammate and current starter quarterback Quinn Ewers.
And as a result the two have become extremely close.
"He's been great," Arch Manning told On Texas Football."Just the way he goes by his business, he's one of my best friends. We spend pretty much every day together so I learn a lot from him, just the way he goes about his preparation."
Manning finally had the opportunity to show his learnings from Ewers and head coach Steve Sarkisian in the Texas Football Orange and White Scrimmage in the Spring.
"It was fun getting to put some drives together, felt like real football," Manning said. "It was a good atmosphere, we got good fans. I'm excited about these new players, these upcoming freshmen (and) transfers. It's gonna be a fun year."
Texas off-season saw the loss of some key receivers such as now Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and now Indiana Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. But head coach Steve Sarkisian and the recruiting team spent the spring adding solid names to the Longhorn receiver room.
And Manning is confident in what they can do.
"All these new receivers are good," Manning said. "Obviously Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Ryan Wingo. Wingo is gonna be a stud, I think he's gonna play a lot this year, he's just everything you'd want in a receiver. And then this guy Silas Bolden from Oregon State, he's a dog. He's really good. (I've) been throwing to him in the summer. I'm excited for all these guys."
Texas' football season starts on Aug. 31 against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.