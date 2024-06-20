Longhorns Country

WATCH: Texas QB Commit KJ Lacey Shows Off at Elite 11 Finals

Texas Longhorns four-star quarterback commit KJ Lacey is impressing in Los Angeles.

Matt Galatzan

Saraland's Karle Lacey, Jr., (9) throws an early touchdown pass against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.
Saraland's Karle Lacey, Jr., (9) throws an early touchdown pass against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

LOS ANGELES, CA — Texas Longhorns 2025 quarterback commit KJ Lacey is playing at an MVP level at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this week.

On Tuesday, he came out of the gates hot and his highlights got the attention of fans on X (Twitter).

Take a look:

Lacey told us after Day 1 that he feels confident in his performance so far, and it’s easy to see why.

"I feel like I did pretty good overall, just showing arm strength and accuracy," Lacey said in a one-on-one interview. "I feel like I did pretty solid.”

"I was just learning as it went, because you have the five-step, seven-step drops, all that stuff," Lacey said. "Most of my stuff is like three steps from the gun, or three and a hitch or something like that. But I'm coming out here and learning what the coaches have to tell us and fix about our footwork, so that's what I'm doing. The main thing was my base, keeping it wider. Sometimes I tend to get a little tall at the top of my drop. Just staying low to the ground and my base right.”

Lacey headlines a 2025 class that already features four-star talents like defensive lineman Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, tight end Emaree Winston, and running back James Simon, who announced his commitment in May.

The Longhorns will kick off their 2024 regular season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.

As for Lacey, he’ll look to continue impressing during Day 2 of Elite 11 on Wednesday.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News