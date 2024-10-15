Longhorns Country

WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Dominant Showing From Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns looked like the No. 1 team in the country vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. Here is what they did to make life miserable for their Red River Rivals.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are set to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, in what will be the premier matchup in College Football this weekend.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they will be entering the game with momentum at their backs, following a 34-3 blowout of their arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas.

In that game, Longhorns star QB Quinn Ewers was not at his best, as he was still attempting to knock to rust off after a month-long absence. Still, Ewers was able 20 of 29 passes for 199 yards and a score, while also rushing for another touchdown.

Not to mention, the Horns dominated on the ground, rushing for 177 yards as a team, including 118 yards and a touchdown from Quintrevion Wisner.

So what did the Longhorns do to make things tough on the Sooners' defense? Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup, and what the Longhorns did offensively on Saturday to take advantage of their Red River rivals.

He also details what the Georgia defense should expect to see vs. Steve Sarkisian and his offense

You can check it out here:

"They're balanced and they do a great job of putting you in conflict in terms of run, pass, play action, turn your back to the ball," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the Texas offense. "I mean, they can take shots. They have really good wideouts with which to take shots. I think they lost a couple of backs, maybe in preseason camp. And I thought like, 'Okay, well, they're not going to have -- (laughs), well these two backs they got are really good. And I'm like an, I'm watching them against Mississippi State. ... I was really impressed.

"And then against Oklahoma, they even got better. So it's not like, there are these weaknesses. They're big, physical, upfront, on defense and offense. ... In the trenches, they've got really good players, and they're built like an SEC team, and it's hard to prepare for (Sarkisian) because he knows what he's doing. I mean, offensively, he's really different in terms of what he makes you adjust to."

The Longhorns and Bulldogs will kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.

