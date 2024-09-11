WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Exactly How Steve Sarkisian 'Destroyed' Michigan
The Texas Longhorns put the country on notice this past weekend, dominating the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines 31-12 at The Big House in Ann Arbor.
It was a maestro performance for the Horns on both sides of the ball, with Texas controlling every facet of the game - on both sides of the ball.
That said, nothing compared to the absolute clinic Steve Sarkisian and his offense put on tape.
So how did he do it? Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down every Longhorns offensive snap in the Texas win, and what makes Sarkisian so special as an offensive mind.
You can check it out here:
Not only did Texas get everything they wanted to and more throughout the first three quarters, but were it not for a few under-the-radar plays by a talented Michigan defense - as pointed out by Austin - things could have gotten much, much worse for the Maize and Blue.
For the game, the Texas offense accumulated 31 points and 389 yards of total offense, 246 and three touchdowns of which came through the air from Ewers in what was one of the best performances of his career.
The Horns also added 143 yards on the ground, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, helping them to completely dictating the tone of the game.
And in the process of dismantling the national champions, the Longhorns also showed the nation that they are exactly as advertised - even without the 11 players they lost to the NFL Draft this spring, and their top running back out for the year.
Thanks in large part to the clinic that Sarkisian put on at the Big House both through the air on the ground, between the tackles, or on the perimeter.
"We're not a one-dimensional team. We can play in space. I think that's important, especially in the SEC," Sarkisian said after the game. "As much as the line of scrimmage is really important, if you don't have the athletes on the perimeter that's going to be hard, too. You have to have both for it to work, and I thought those two things showed up today."
He'll attempt to do it again this Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners in Austin at 6 pm.