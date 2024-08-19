Longhorns Country

What Kind of Impact Could True Freshman WR Ryan Wingo Have For Texas?

The Texas Longhorns have a new look receiver room, and true freshman Ryan Wingo should make an instant impact.

Matt Galatzan, Charlie Galatzan

The Texas Orange team celebrate a touchdown catch by wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
The Texas Orange team celebrate a touchdown catch by wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
With their top four pass catchers from last season, all headed to the NFL the Texas Longhorns are looking for new faces to replace their production.

Sarkisian started that process by hitting a trio of home runs in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden, and Matthew Golden, and also has the talents of Johntay Cook and DeAndre Moore - both of whom have been near the top of the depth chart throughout fall camp.

However, there is also another name that Longhorns fans should probably get themselves familiar with - one that seems primed to have a major impact right out of the gate in his true freshman campaign.

We are speaking, of course, about five-star freshman Ryan Wingo, who comes to Austin as one of the crown jewels of the Longhorns 2024 class

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Orange team wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Texas White team defensive back Kobe Black (6) chases in the second quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-USA Today Sports via American Statesman / Sara Diggins/USA Today Sports via American-Statesman

Coming out of St. Louis University High School, Wingo was listed as a five-star prospect and the No. 7 receiver in the country. He chose the Longhorns over schools like Alabama, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

And though Texas’s receiver room is already full of talent, Wingo certainly stands out as one of the players with the most potential.

"If you could go in the lab, how would you want to make a receiver? Great length, he has elite speed, great long speed," Sarkisian said after the five-star signed his letter of intent with the Longhorns. "Unbelievable young man. Comes from a great family. Really good high school program. Brother played in the NFL. So we’re getting a football player that I think is going to fit in well to our system."

Standing at 6’2, 210 pounds, Wingo has the ideal combination of size and speed desired in the modern-day receiver. In high school, he ran a 10.55-second 100-meter dash and also ran a 21.67 200-meter dash.

He also thrives in an outside receiver role and has already proven to be formidable in the Texas offense. In the spring game, he hauled in four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard bomb from QB Trey Owens.

So what kind of impact could Wingo have right out of the gate?

In theory, it could be a major one.

Yes the Longhorns have the incoming transfers and the returning talent. That said, outside of Isaiah Bond, who looks every bit the No. 1 receiver on the roster, and DeAndre Moore, who looks like the top candidate in the slot right now, things are pretty wide open.

Wingo's size also makes him arguably the most physically intimidating receiver on the roster. Not to mention, the Longhorns very well could choose to go six deep at the position this season, given the amount of talent they have.

Fortunately, however, thanks to that amount of talent, he also won't be asked to put too much on his plate too soon.

“Thing about Ryan... he’s an awesome kid," Sarkisian said. "He’s got great work ethic. He’s humble and he just shows up every day trying to get better and it showed this spring. He really has come on, and for him to have the way that he played [in the Orange-White Game] as his coach, that’s exciting. I wish every guy could have come out and played like that, who continues to work that hard. But just his approach to every day, I think has paid off for him.”

Texas plays its first game on August 31 against Colorado State in Austin, where Wingo will likely make his Longhorns debut.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Charlie Galatzan

CHARLIE GALATZAN

