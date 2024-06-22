What Set Texas QB Commit KJ Lacey Apart From the Rest of the Pack at Elite 11 Finals?
Following the conclusion of the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday, Texas football commit KJ Lacey stood out among the rest of the pack.
Considering that Lacey was joined by 19 of the other top quarterbacks in the country, the fact that he was able to make his own stamp on the camp, is all the more impressive.
But what was Lacey's most impressive trait? According to On3, it was his footwork that set him apart from the rest of the crowd.
"KJ Lacey showed some of the quickest and most coordinated feet at the Elite 11 Finals," On3 wrote. "The Texas commit was able to get good depth on his drops in addition to moving well in scenarios that asked for the quarterbacks to get outside of the pocket. While not an overwhelming rush threat, Lacey backs up the movement skills we saw at the Elite 11 Finals on Friday nights as an improvisational player behind the line of scrimmage."
Although Lacey was not named as one of the On3 Overall Top Performers from the event, which boiled down to each player's cumulative production across the three-day event, he was listed as a Day 2 Top Performer and a notable player for Day 1.
Lacey finished the event in fifth place on the official leaderboard, barely missing out on the Elite 11 Finals MVP award, given to Alabama commit Keelon Russell. Nonetheless, he proved his skillset worthy of the recent attention it's been soaking in, being another promising addition to the Longhorns' vast recruiting class.
He recently had his official visit to the university on June 21st, where he said he hopes to attract and connect with fellow prospects before his arrival on the Forty Acres next year.