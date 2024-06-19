Where Does Texas Commit KJ Lacey Rank After Day 1 of Elite 11 Finals?
KJ Lacey, one of the five players in the Texas Longhorns’ 2025 class that ranks within the top 20 of their position, has been living up to the hype, and more, during the Elite 11 showcase in California.
The Elite 11 Finals are hosted in Los Angeles, where 20 of the nation's best quarterbacks are invited to compete in numerous drills and challenges related to the position.
Lacey is the 13th-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports, but according to multiple sources Lacey is playing at a top-five level. But while names like Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair, the No. 2 player in the class, and USC’s Julien Lewis headline the event, it is Lacey who looks to shoot himself up the most in national rankings.
According to a post on the official On3 Twitter account, Lacey ranked as the fourth-best quarterback during the Day One challenges, only trailing St. Clair, Alabama commit Keelon Russell and Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight, all ranked at least 100 players higher on 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.
SI's Dawgs Daily publisher Brooks Austin thought even higher of Lacey, ranking him as the third-best gunslinger of the early part of the day - a ranking we strongly agree with.
“Just polished and efficient with limited misses and Lacey showed perhaps the quickest delivery on a consistent basis,” said Austin, who also serves as SI's Director of Recruiting.
Lacey is the next in line of a fantastic crop of quarterbacks since Quinn Ewers. In 2023 it was Arch Manning, 2024 Trey Owens, Lacey, and 2025, and now Dia Bell, the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2026, has joined the group. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is building a factory of quarterback talent, and even the lower-rated Lacey is showing why he is worthy of joining in.
The competition will last until the 20th of June, and a continuation of this stellar performance is sure to boost Lacey into a higher tier on many rating sites.