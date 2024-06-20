Elite 11 Finals Day 2: Where Does Texas Commit KJ Lacey Rank?
2025 quarterback commit KJ Lacey continues to represent Texas well at the Elite 11 Finals, sitting at sixth out of 20 quarterbacks, per SI Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin.
On the official leaderboard heading into the final day, Lacey sits in fifth place behind Tavien St. Clair, Keelon Russell, Deuce Knight and Julian Lewis.
After a successful day one in Los Angeles, Lacey and the rest of the 19 other quarterbacks invited to the camp took on the accuracy challenge. Lacey showed excellent poise and footwork throughout, most highlighted during the longball drill where he placed a perfect deep ball on the move.
The second day of events features accuracy and Pro Day drills, events that will be the difference in a few years when these quarterbacks enter the NFL Draft. Lacey’s 44 score was one of the best of the group, but USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis stole the show with a perfect 50/50 score in the Pro Day section.
With one day left, Lacey is still in the running for Elite 11 Finals MVP, an award that has been given to the likes of Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud and Tua Tagovailoa.
Lewis and Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair look to be two of the best candidates for the award, but a top finish on the final day could be enough for Lacey to take home the coveted award.