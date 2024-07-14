Where Does Texas Stand in Race For 4-Star TE Nick Townsend Ahead of Commitment?
Four-star tight end Nick Townsend is close to announcing where his future lies.
Townsend was originally planning to announce his decision on July 8, but as Hurricane Beryl hit the Houston area, he postponed the commitment to Monday, July 15.
And now just 24 hours ahead of his announcement, the Horns find themselves in great shape.
Texas is one of Townsend's top four schools with Alabama, Texas A&M and USC. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas has a comfortable lead of 94%, while Alabama sits in second with a chance of a little over 2% while Texas A&M and USC have 1.4 and 1.2%.
The Dekaney (Spring, TX) tight-end has a 92.61 ranking on On3 and is the No. 123 overall prospect in the country, No. 23 in Texas, and No. 6 in his position. Townsend has been primarily recruited by Jeff Banks, and while he would play tight end at the next level in Austin, he is actually a two-way star at Dekaney at linebacker as well.
Last season, Townsend hauled 17 catches for 431 yards and seven scores alongside two rushing touchdowns on offense, while posting 76 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries on defense.
Playing tight end, he has the open-field fluidity and overall athleticism to play as an H back in Steve Sarkisian's offense and has been compared to former Longhorn Ja’tavion Sanders.
Texas has already secured 13 commitments from the Class of 2025 including seven from ESPN'S top 300. Though the Longhorns have yet to get a five-star commit, they have eight four-star names so far this cycle.