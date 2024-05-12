Longhorns Country

Where Do Longhorns Rank Among Best Offensive Lines In College Football?

The Longhorns The Texas Longhorns continue to dominate the preseason positional ranking lists.

Matt Galatzan

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action
Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns continue to dominate the preseason positional ranking lists.

Already throughout this offseason, On3 has ranked Texas in the top 10 for nearly every position group in the country, with the Horns landing at the top of the QB list, No. 3 on the wide receiver list, and No. 9 in the running back ranking.

So far, the only position the Horns have been left out of the top 10 for was the tight end spot. That said, they still made the honorable mention list for 'best of the rest.

On Friday, On3's Jesse Simonton released his final ranking list for the offensive side of the ball, this time for the offensive line, with the Longhorns once again landing near the top at No. 2.

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) blocks
Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) blocks / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

"Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks is in contention with Will Campbell for the best OT in college football this fall," Simonton wrote. "Along with Banks, Texas brings back three other starters up front including former 5-star DJ Campbell and fifth-year senior center Jake Majors. Majors has 41 career starts and is one of the more consistent centers in the country. Position coach Kyle Flood as done an excellent job building depth in his OL room, as former blue-chip signee Cam Williams, who was originally committed to Oregon, is set to take over at right tackle."

The Horns ranked just behind LSU at No. 1 for the nation's best overall line, though Kyle Flood's room certainly has an argument to hold the top overall spot.

Not only does Texas return the four of their five starters, including arguably the nation's best overall tackle in Kelvin Banks, but the entire interior of the line returns as well with DJ Campbell at right guard, Jake Majors at center, and Hayden Connor at left guard.

However, while returning experience is of paramount importance, it is also not what separates the Horns from the rest of the pack.

Texas will also be inserting Cameron Williams at right tackle, which in terms of pure talent, should be an upgrade over the recently drafted Christian Jones.

On top of that, the Horns also return a substantial amount of talented depth to the fold as well, with Cole Hutson, Connor Robertson and Neto Umeozulu on the interior, and Trevor Goosby and Jaydon Chatman at tackle.

Not to mention, Texas also brought in an mpressive offensive line haul in the 2024 recruiting class headlined by five-star tackle Brandon Baker - who should see a solid amount of snaps - and four-star guard Daniel Cruz.

In other words, heading into a league like the SEC where dominance in the trenches is arguably the biggest factor in a team's success, the Horns look to be in fantastic shape on the offensive end.

You can view the full top-10 from On3 below:

1. LSU
2. Texas
3. Georgia
4. Alabama
5. Oklahoma State
6. Oregon
7. Missouri
8. Miami
9. Tennessee
10. Ole Miss

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com