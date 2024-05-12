Where Do Longhorns Rank Among Best Offensive Lines In College Football?
The Texas Longhorns continue to dominate the preseason positional ranking lists.
Already throughout this offseason, On3 has ranked Texas in the top 10 for nearly every position group in the country, with the Horns landing at the top of the QB list, No. 3 on the wide receiver list, and No. 9 in the running back ranking.
So far, the only position the Horns have been left out of the top 10 for was the tight end spot. That said, they still made the honorable mention list for 'best of the rest.
On Friday, On3's Jesse Simonton released his final ranking list for the offensive side of the ball, this time for the offensive line, with the Longhorns once again landing near the top at No. 2.
"Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks is in contention with Will Campbell for the best OT in college football this fall," Simonton wrote. "Along with Banks, Texas brings back three other starters up front including former 5-star DJ Campbell and fifth-year senior center Jake Majors. Majors has 41 career starts and is one of the more consistent centers in the country. Position coach Kyle Flood as done an excellent job building depth in his OL room, as former blue-chip signee Cam Williams, who was originally committed to Oregon, is set to take over at right tackle."
The Horns ranked just behind LSU at No. 1 for the nation's best overall line, though Kyle Flood's room certainly has an argument to hold the top overall spot.
Not only does Texas return the four of their five starters, including arguably the nation's best overall tackle in Kelvin Banks, but the entire interior of the line returns as well with DJ Campbell at right guard, Jake Majors at center, and Hayden Connor at left guard.
However, while returning experience is of paramount importance, it is also not what separates the Horns from the rest of the pack.
Texas will also be inserting Cameron Williams at right tackle, which in terms of pure talent, should be an upgrade over the recently drafted Christian Jones.
On top of that, the Horns also return a substantial amount of talented depth to the fold as well, with Cole Hutson, Connor Robertson and Neto Umeozulu on the interior, and Trevor Goosby and Jaydon Chatman at tackle.
Not to mention, Texas also brought in an mpressive offensive line haul in the 2024 recruiting class headlined by five-star tackle Brandon Baker - who should see a solid amount of snaps - and four-star guard Daniel Cruz.
In other words, heading into a league like the SEC where dominance in the trenches is arguably the biggest factor in a team's success, the Horns look to be in fantastic shape on the offensive end.
You can view the full top-10 from On3 below:
1. LSU
2. Texas
3. Georgia
4. Alabama
5. Oklahoma State
6. Oregon
7. Missouri
8. Miami
9. Tennessee
10. Ole Miss