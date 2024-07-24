Women's Basketball No. 1 Recruit Aaliyah Chavez Includes Texas in Top Six List
The No. 1 national recruit of the 2025 class, Aaliyah Chavez, has recently narrowed down her top 10 schools to six, including Texas.
Chavez, a point guard from Monterey High School in Lubbock, announced her revised list on Tuesday, naming her other five in contention as LSU, South Carolina, UCLA, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
Standing at 5-foot-11, Chavez recorded 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 steals per game last season. She was named a finalist for the Naismith Girls Basketball National Player of the Year and the winner of the Gatorade Player of the Year honor for women's basketball in Texas. Her seemingly flawless jump shot from the three-point line helped bring her team to victory in the 2024 Nike Nationals championship, where she scored 30 points.
Chavez told On3 reporters that one element she's been heavily considering on her recruitment journey is the fact that she's looking for a place she can call home for her entire collegiate career. Somewhere that packs a punch, just like her.
“The most important thing is to make sure I’m in a place where I have high energy,” Chavez said. “I don’t want a coach that’s low energy, and I need to make sure that they’re going to be there the whole time [I am]. I don’t want a coach that’s just going to be there for two years. I want them to be there all four years. Because that’s what I’m getting recruited off of, right? I want to be there all four years.”
So far, she has unofficially visited Texas Tech and LSU, and said she's currently looking to schedule visits to the remaining campuses.
Chavez spoke on her updated candidates last weekend, commenting on how Texas fits the bill.
“They were one of my first offers too, so just keeping them in," Chavez said. "They’re close to home. They recruit me well. I think I talk to them almost every day too and they always have high energy.”
Texas women's basketball head coach Vic Schaefer has already been able to snag the No. 4 nationally ranked recruit for the class of 2025 and now has the opportunity to elevate his recruiting even more.