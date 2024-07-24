Women's Basketball No. 1 Recruit Aaliyah Chavez Includes Texas in Top Six List

🚨NEW🚨 5-star PG Aaliyah Chavez is down to LSU, Texas, South Carolina, UCLA, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma👀



Chavez is the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 On3 HER rankings.



More from @TaliaGoodmanWBB: https://t.co/zObl9ApxNO pic.twitter.com/ROmCtZa2q0