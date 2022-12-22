AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns finished the 2023 Early Signing period with heaps of momentum.

Not only did they lock up the most hyped recruit in the modern era in quarterback Arch Manning, but they also inked No. 1 running back Cedric Baxter, No. 1 linebacker Anthony Hill, No. 2 corner Malik Muhammad, No. 2 safety Derek Williams, and No. 2 slot receiver Johntay Cook, all before noon.

Not to mention Steve Sarkisian got an early Christmas present when elite Utah pass rusher Tausili Akana committed to the Horns over Oklahoma.

Throw that on top of the signatures of SI99 wide receiver Ryan Niblett, and another impressive haul of players in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and 2023 was once again a banner day for Sarkisian and company.

The Longhorns' day was so good, in fact, that they finished the Early Signing Period with Sports Illustrated's No. 3 overall class, just behind the defending national champion Georiga Bulldogs, and a historic Alabama Crimson Tide class at No. 1.

In all, the Longhorns finished with nine recruits in the 2023 SI99, tying for the second most with Georgia behind Alabama's 12.

Here is what Sports Illustrated's John Garcia had to say about the Longhorns class:

The Longhorns had another strong day on the trail, officially inking many commitments that were contested late like Johntay Cook, Cedric Baxter, Sydir Mitchell, Derek Williams and Malik Muhammad, but it also pulled off another pass-rushing upset against rival Oklahoma in Tausili Akana. Officially wrapping up the Arch Manning recruitment, beyond any doubt, counts for an extra oomph as well.

Now, the Longhorns will turn their attention to wrapping up a few major loose ends that are still left on the board heading into the February signing period, as they work to complete the flip of DeAndre Moore from Louisville, and continue the chase for other talented players such as tight end Duce Robinson, wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, linebacker Jelani McDonald, defensive back Trey Scott, and others.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.