5-Star 2027 Tight End Sets Multiple Texas Longhorns Fall Visits
Five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has set fall visits, and it appears that the 2027 prospect will have a busy season in terms of recruitment.
The Ruston, Louisiana, native has six weekend trips on the books, two of them being to the Forty Acres to watch the Texas Longhorns play. Those visits are set for Sept. 20 vs. Sam Houston and Nov. 22 vs. Arkansas.
Hudson still has plenty of time to decide which program to pledge his commitment to, but he recently revealed which schools have most prominently captured his attention so far.
Hudson on his top schools
Hudson has identified eight top programs: Nebraska, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas.
Of these eight, LSU and Nebraska have stuck out the most. Hudson noted that these are the two programs he has communicated with the most so far, which is ultimately part of what has separated them from his other schools.
LSU also holds an obvious geographical advantage, located within four hours of his hometown by car. He also mentioned his belief that kids who have grown up following football in Louisiana dream about heading to Baton Rouge and playing for the Tigers. He will visit LSU on both Sept. 6 and Nov. 15, which means he will see their games against Louisiana Tech and Arkansas.
Despite LSU’s natural advantage, it seems like the Longhorns remain strong contenders for Hudson. He will visit Austin for their games against Sam Houston State and Arkansas, which take place on Sept. 20 and Nov. 22, respectively.
At 6-foot-6.5 and 230 pounds, 247Sports No. 1-ranked tight-end in the nation and No. 2 overall player in Louisiana could be a difference maker for the Longhorns. They will embrace junior transfer Jack Endries as their starting tight end in 2025, as he joins Texas after a breakout year at California. However, since Endries is an upperclassman, locking down a top prospect at the position could prove essential in the years to come.
His other two visits this fall will be to Houston on Oct. 4, and to Nebraska on Nov. 1.
Dual sport threat
An important element of Hudson’s recruitment also rests in the fact that he is embracing the process as a dual-sport athlete. Rivals currently has him ranked as the No. 24 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 center, and the No. 1 player in Louisiana.
He averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks per game during his sophomore year at Ruston High School, and it will be interesting to watch his continued development as both a basketball and football prospect.