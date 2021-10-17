Elite 2022 West Coast QB Planning Official Visit To Texas

The Texas Longhorns already have one quarterback committed to the 2022 class in Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) gunslinger Maalik Murphy, who made his commitment to the program in February.

However, that doesn't mean that the Longhorns are opposed to taking more than one quarterback in the class.

On Sunday, those thoughts were confirmed by SI All-American's John Garcia, who spoke with Brown about the mutual interest between himself and the program.

"I've been talking with them a lot," Brown told SI All-American "Coach Sark calls me every once in a while and I talk to the QB coach, Coach Milwee, about twice a week."

So how interested are the Longhorns in Brown? Enough to bring him in on an official visit later this fall, when the Longhorns welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Austin.

"They're planning for me to take an official visit, I think we're planning on going to the Kansas game," Brown said.

The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon star originally committed to Clay Helton, who was recently fired, nearly a calendar year ago on September 19, 2020.

Brown told SI All-American he remains on board with USC and will of course keep a close eye on the coaching search moving forward.

As for why the Longhorns staff is targeting Brown, it is a much easier scenario. The senior has posted better stats each of the last several years on Friday nights and he also put together one of the stronger offseasons on the camp scene in 2021, displaying a strong Elite 11 regional performance in Houston before finishing No. 4 among all Elite 11 finalists in Los Angeles, per SI All-American.

Brown also comes in as SI All-American's No. 14 overall quarterback in the 2022 class.

So what is Brown's interest in the Longhorns? Well for one thing, they seem to check a lot of the boxes he looks for in a college suitor.

"With every school, it's fit in the system," Brown said. "There's all the things with football and academics, where a lot of schools check boxes for me. A big thing is just getting out there and meeting coaches face to face and seeing how I fit from a personality standpoint. Just how I fit in as a player there."

Luckily for the Longhorns, Brown certainly fits into the Sarkisian system.

An Arizona native, Brown made the move to Corner Canyon to follow up USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart -- and he's off to a great start.

Not only has Brown commanded an offense to an undefeated stretch to start the season, extending one of the biggest win streaks in high school football into 2021, but he has been ultra-productive in the process. He has completed 172 of 261 passes for 3,557 yards and 40 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions in 10 games.

Brown has even added six scores as a rusher in the small sample size, considering he doesn't play deep into games because of wide scoring margins.

The Chargers have outscored opponents 489-143 thus far.

You can view SI All-American's full scouting report on Brown below:

14. Devin Brown Vitals: 6'3", 190 pounds School: Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon Committed To: USC 2021 Stats: 3,557 pass yards, 66%, 40 TD, 11 INT Evaluating and placing Brown was a bit challenging due to the difference between what he showed on film and what he showed this spring and summer at various camps. Brown is a fundamentally sound quarterback that shows a good feel for the game. He has a quick release and his ball placement on short to intermediate throws impresses, which makes him an ideal fit for the USC Air Raid offense. He makes good decisions and as he gets more experience I expect to see him throw with better timing and anticipation. That accuracy and those clean pocket fundamentals helped Brown thrive at the recent Elite 11 finals. Brown finished as the fourth best quarterback at the event in the SI All-American rankings, and his accuracy and consistency were keys to that success. Brown shows excellent touch on film and that was also on display in Los Angeles.

