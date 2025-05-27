Elite 2027 QB Prospect Prepares for Unofficial Visit to Texas
Although the class of 2026 stands as the main priority for college recruiters this summer, the importance of building a strong foundation with 2027 prospects can’t be disregarded.
One way in which the Texas Longhorns have demonstrated their attention to this class is by scheduling an unofficial visit with one of its top arms: QB Malachi Zeigler.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pound QB hails from Benton, Louisiana, and he ranks high among talented QBs in his recruiting class.
CJ Vogel of On Texas Football said that Zeigler will make the trip to Austin, Texas, on June 1 for an unofficial visit. He visited Austin in March too for the Elite 11 in March, but he told Vogel that he was still waiting to hear anything else from the Longhorn staff.
Zeigler’s recruiting process has been heating up recently, with offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Wisconsin and other schools coming through in the month of May alone. He also received an offer from USC back in April.
As the recruit has built up more momentum through this attention, the Longhorns decided to step in and start actively pursuing him.
So far, Texas has extended just one offer to an uncommitted QB in the class of 2027, four-star Peyton Houston. Houston is also native to Louisiana, and he has visited Texas multiple times already during his recruitment process.
With the era of redshirt sophomore Arch Manning on the horizon, many Texas fans have tunnel vision when it comes to who will take snaps for the Longhorns as QB. However, Texas has done a strong job so far about making sure that Manning’s successors have as good of a chance at helping the team succeed as many believe that Manning does.
They obtained All-American Trey Owens in 2024, and they have earned the commitment of five-star QB Dia Bell of the class of 2026.
Not set to graduate until 2027, recruits like Ziegler and Houston still have plenty of time to wait for more offers and see how Texas’ 2027 recruiting class starts to come together.
But the fact that the Longhorns have set June 1 as a visit date for Ziegler serves as an initially strong sign for the program.