Texas Longhorns Top Contenders for Elite 2027 QB
The Texas Longhorns are top contenders to land 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston, Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reports.
Houston, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, has visited Texas on multiple occasions.
"I got to see how he helps his quarterbacks get to the next level," Houston told Spiegelman.
Texas has been on a roll in quarterback recruiting, starting with the No. 1 recruit in the country Arch Manning in the class of 2023, All-American Trey Owens in 2024, and incoming five-star Dia Bell in the upcoming class of 2026.
“I tell these guys all the time when it’s the quarterback, it’s like, we chose this," head coach Steve Sarkisian told Kay Adams on Up and Adams. "You chose to play quarterback, I chose to be a head coach. We chose to be at the University of Texas. Granted, everything’s bigger in Texas. The spotlight’s on Austin, we’ve got a really good team, so on and so forth. So some of that stuff comes with the territory. But that’s what we chose to do. Nobody forced us to do this. So now, let’s embrace it and let’s make this a great experience.”
Throughout his career at USC, Alabama and Texas, Sarkisian has coached prominent quarterbacks like Cody Kessler, Matt Leinart, Carson Palmer, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.
Houston would be in good hands.
Like Texas, Georgia and LSU have emerged as established contenders in Houston's recruiting. With 25 total offers, Rivals currently predicts Houston will end up in Oklahoma. He had his latest unofficial school visit to Texas on Jan. 25.
As of Feb. 4, Rivals ranks the Evangel Christian quarterback seventh nationally and second in the state of Louisiana. The high school sophomore recorded 4,494 yards, 38 touchdown passes and 312 completions for 445 attempts and six interceptions.
