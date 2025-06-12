Elite Texas Longhorns Target Cancels Visit With Texas A&M After Visit
As Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies continue to ring in high school commitments from all around the nation, it seems that one is going to slip through the cracks for the Maroon and White.
And it could fall right into the hands of Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
Jamarion Carlton, an edge rusher out of Temple High School in Temple, TX, announced that he would be forgoing his official visit he had scheduled with the Texas A&M Aggies, just under a week after he took an official visit to Austin and met with the Texas Longhorns.
Carlton shined during his junior year in 2024 for Temple, racking up 57 total tackles, which included 11 for loss and also saw the edge rusher grab five sacks and recover a fumble.
During his junior year in 2023, Carlton recorded 29 total tackles, with four of them going for negative yardage, three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, and even one interception.
In addition to the Aggies and Longhorns, Carlton has also expressed interest in other Lone Star schools such as Baylor and Texas Tech, as well as the LSU Tigers.
According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Carlton is a four-star edge rusher currently ranked as the 39th-best player in the nation in the class of 2026, the fourth-ranked defensive lineman, and the fifth-best player in the state of Texas.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks has described Carlton as a "physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space. He plays upright at times and can improve flexibility. His rush arsenal should expand with experience. Flashes startling speed-to-power ability and point-of-attack strength. Limited track and field reps (100 meters, shot put, discus) create a three-sport athletic profile."
Carlton is announcing his commitment on July 10, with plenty of time still available for the edge rusher to make his decision.