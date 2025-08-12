Five-Star EDGE Jake Kreul Commits to Arch-Rival over Texas Longhorns
Five-star edge rusher Jake Kreul committed to the Oklahoma Sooners over the Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday.
Kreul announced his college decision live on The Pat McAfee Show, completing a recruitment process that saw him garner 51 offers and take six official visits.
Out of Bradenton, Florida, Kreul sits as the No. 63 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite, becoming the highest-rated commit of Oklahoma's class. He would have been Texas's seventh-highest in the ranking system. He is also ranked as the No. 22 player in the nation and No. 4 EDGE rusher in the country per ESPN.
Kreul's recruitment
On July 8, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett revealed that Kreul narrowed down his consideration to Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas after also taking visits to Colorado, Ohio State and Florida previously.
Down the stretch, the race was reportedly a head-to-head battle between the Red River rivals. Kreul's final visit was to Norman on June 20, with Texas hosting him a week before on June 13.
The Sooners offered Kreul back on Nov. 1, 2023, while the Longhorns did so on June 15, 2024. Oklahoma's earlier involvement, along with being the destination of his last trip, was thought to give it a leg up on Texas, though a late push by the Longhorns was never out of the question.
In the end, it's the Sooners who have earned his commitment.
Kreul shared what led to his choice on The Pat McAfee Show:
"The number one thing it came down to was trust," Kreul said. "I've known that coaching staff for a while. Coach [Miguel] Chavis has been awesome to me. I've known him for such a long time. He's kept the same thing, the same thing no matter what. I love the defense coach [Brett] Venables has, it's super progressive, they chase TFLs. And the way you get sacks, which is what I like to do, you got to get them behind in the chains. So playing that aggressive style leads to more sacks. I think that was the main thing when it led to making my decision."
Despite missing out on Kreul to their northern foes, the Longhorns are still very well-positioned on the 2026 recruiting trail. Their class ranks No. 6 in the Composite team rankings, on pace to maintain the impressive track record that coach Steve Sarkisian has built in his time in Austin.
Kreul as a prospect
Kreul is labeled by 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins as a "polished pass rusher that can win early or late with his technique and hustle."
In his evaluation of Kreul from February, Ivins saw an edge that "owns a near complete menu of moves and is quick to cycle them as he likes to keep opponents guessing."
In nine games in his junior season at IMG Academy, Kreul accumulated 39 total tackles (27 solo and 12 for loss) and six sacks. This year, Kreul has competed at the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl. He was also named the "'Alpha Dog' by 247Sports" of the Under Armour Next Camp, per Ivins.
"[It's] easy to wonder how much more can be squeezed out of the player after he spent the past few years honing his craft at the NFL factory that is IMG Academy, but [Kreul's] testing profile (1.65 split in the 10-yard dash, 4.18 in the short shuttle) and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro," Ivins writes.
Some of the most notable recent talents to come out of IMG include quarterback J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), running back Kaytron Allen (Penn State), wide receiver Carnell Tate (Ohio State), offensive lineman Tyler Booker and JC Latham (both Alabama), and linebackers Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) and Nolan Smith (Georgia), among many others. Texas sophomore running back Jerrick Gibson is also a product of the Florida school.
Soon to call Norman home, time will tell if Kreul is the next standout name on IMG's alumni list.