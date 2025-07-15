Five-Star Linebacker and Longhorn Target Sets Commitment Date
Only four of the 32 five-star prospects in the class of 2026 remain uncommitted, and one of them has just announced a commitment date of July 15.
Starting with roughly 50 offers, linebacker Tyler Atkinson will make his final selection between Texas, Oregon, Georgia and Clemson.
As the nation’s No. 1 linebacker and No. 9 overall recruit, Atkinson would be a valuable addition to any of these four programs.
Projections for Atkinson
247Sports’ crystal ball predictions anticipate Georgia to emerge victorious in this battle, which is likely in part due to the fact that he’s from Loganville, Georgia. Even without the commitment of Atkinson, the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings currently list the Bulldogs’ class as the best in the country.
They have recruited well across the board during this cycle, but their recent acquisition of five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro helped them slide past USC into the No. 1 position. Prothro chose Georgia over both Texas and Florida.
If Atkinson follows suit and selects the powerhouse program in his home state, he would be the second five-star the Longhorns lose to the Bulldogs in the past week.
What Atkinson brings to the table
One expert’s description of his athletic capabilities suggest that he’s not a prospect Texas wants to miss out on.
247Sports’ director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, dubbed Atkinson as a “highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism.”
Atkinson has put together quite a resume throughout his high school career. During his junior year alone, he completed 166 tackles (32 tackles for loss), 46 quarterback hurries, 13 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He earned the title of MaxPreps National Junior of the year for his work this past season.
He also participated in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, a high school football all-star game held annually in San Antonio, Texas, at the Alamodome.
He returned to the state of Texas on June 20 for his official visit with the Longhorns, and it marked the final official trip of his recruitment.
Despite not being favored to land Atkinson, he could do numbers for Texas’ 2026 class. Atkinson and five-star edge rusher commit Richard Wesley have the potential to help Texas shut down future offenses, and having the two of them in their holster could help them make a case for moving up in the ranks in terms of recruiting.
Rivals currently ranks the Longhorns’ class as No. 14 in the country, and they look to surge as high as possible as the number of uncommitted recruits starts to dwindle.
Atkinson will be added to the list of top prospects off the market tomorrow, either to Texas’ pleasure or dismay.