Elite 2023 Longhorns RB Target Rueben Owens Reveals Final Five Schools, Decision Timeline

2023 El Campo star running back and key Texas Longhorns target Rueben Owens revealed his final five schools over the weekend.

Once a commitment and the cornerstone of the 2023 Texas Longhorns recruiting class, El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens is still a major priority for Steve Sarkisian.

And over the weekend, Owens, who is one of the top running back recruits in the nation and one of the top overall players in the state of Texas, revealed his final five schools, with the Longhorns still firmly in the race.

"Right now I'm looking at five schools," Owens said. "USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia."

However, Owens who, de-committed from the Longhorns in June, never lost his feelings for the school, staying connected with the program throughout his stellar junior season.

"Texas, they're still one of my top schools, you know," Owens said. "I mess with Texas. They've messed with me since my freshman year you know, so I just I've just been messing with them."

Last season, Owensrushed 248 times for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 252 yards and another two scores.

Owens has rushed 388 times for 5,308 yards and 76 scores in his three seasons with the varsity squad.

He has fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, and former Oklahoma star Joe Mixon due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

And while many thought Texas may have taken a hit in his recruitment following the loss of former running backs coach Stan Drayton to Temple, that was not the case.

In fact, quite far from it, as Owens has a budding relationship with Drayton's replacement, Tashard Choice.

"They got a new running back coach, Coach (Tashard) Choice," Owens said. "I talked to him a lot when he was at Georgia Tech. He helped me with my game a lot, you know? He knows what it takes to get there."

Seeing as how getting to the NFL is a major priority for Owens, Choice's experience and track record of NFL success will likely have a major impact on his recruitment.

However, Owens' other top contenders, Georgia, Alabama, USC, and Texas A&M, also have outstanding histories of developing running backs for the NFL as well.

Owens was clear that Texas is still a top contender for his signature, But where he goes from here, will likely not be revealed until later this summer.

"I'm thinking sometime before the season starts," Owens said on a decision date.

