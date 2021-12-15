Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Major Texas Target Kam Dewberry Signs With Aggies
    Publish date:

    Major Texas Target Kam Dewberry Signs With Aggies

    Texas lost the battle for an elite offensive line target on Wednesday
    Author:

    Texas lost the battle for an elite offensive line target on Wednesday

    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have been on fire on the recruiting trail as of late, but particularly along the trenches, where they have quickly put together one of the better offensive line hauls in the entire country.

    On Wednesday, however, that momentum took a bit of a hit, with elite Atascocita (Humble, TX) offensive tackle prospect Kam Dewberry signing with the Longhorns' arch-rival and future SEC opponent, Texas A&M. 

    One of the top line prospects in all of college football, Dewberry ranks as the No. 10 offensive lineman and No. 78 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per SI All-American's SI 99 Rankings.

    Dewberry chose the Aggies over the likes of Texas and Oklahoma, each of whom made a serious push for the 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle/guard down the stretch.

    Recommended Articles

    FCPkh__XoAEPSAq
    Recruiting

    Major Offensive Line Target Kam Dewberry Spurns Longhorns For Rival

    Texas lost the battle for an elite offensive line target on Wednesday

    1 minute ago
    Stan-Drayton
    Play
    Football

    Texas RB Coach Stan Drayton Has Reportedly Landed a Head-Coaching Gig

    The Longhorns were hit with some surprising news on a whirlwind of a Early Signing Day

    44 minutes ago
    E4XHGWcVoAIplwD
    Recruiting

    Live Tracker: Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong. Stick here to track each signing as it comes in.

    1 hour ago

    You can view SI All-American's full scouting report of Dewberry below:

    4. Kam Dewberry

    Vitals: 6'4", 315 pounds

    School: Humble (Texas) Atascocita

    Recruiting: Considering Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas

    Dewberry has one of the more college-ready frames of this 2022 class. He works as a physical and violent football player that has some serious explosion to his game. Dewberry has a tremendous ability to find the most dangerous man in open spaces on the second level and has one of the heavier hand shocks on the high school level. He's become comfortable at the tackle spot on Friday nights but looks primed to kick inside and contribute early in college. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    FCPkh__XoAEPSAq
    Recruiting

    Major Offensive Line Target Kam Dewberry Spurns Longhorns For Rival

    Texas lost the battle for an elite offensive line target on Wednesday

    1 minute ago
    Stan-Drayton
    Football

    Texas RB Coach Stan Drayton Has Reportedly Landed a Head-Coaching Gig

    The Longhorns were hit with some surprising news on a whirlwind of a Early Signing Day

    44 minutes ago
    E4XHGWcVoAIplwD
    Recruiting

    Live Tracker: Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong. Stick here to track each signing as it comes in.

    1 hour ago
    10024526
    Football

    Texas Signs ATH Savion Red to 2022 Class

    Texas Longhorns sign ATH Savion Red to improve the receiving core

    1 hour ago
    Denver Harris
    Recruiting

    Top Longhorns CB Target Denver Harris Delays Signing Day Decision

    The Longhorns will have a couple of extra days to work on their top corner back target

    4 hours ago
    xavion brice
    Football

    Texas DB Target Xavion Brice Makes His College Decision Official

    Former Oklahoma commit had been heavily recruited by multiple Big 12 programs

    6 hours ago
    sark.0
    Recruiting

    Elite Longhorns Target Terrance Brooks Makes College Decision Official

    Longhorns added elite defensive back at start of Early Signing Period

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17283674
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Defense Dominates in 63-31 Blowout Win Over Arkansas Pine Bluff

    The Texas Longhorns’ defense dominated on Tuesday night, defeating the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31

    17 hours ago