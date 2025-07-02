Priority Texas Longhorns Five-Star Target Sets Commitment Date
The Texas Longhorns have been actively adding to their defensive line in the 2026 recruiting class with a trio of four-star defensive linemen already committed to the Longhorns. And with a commitment date set for one of the highly rated prospects, Texas looks to add one more.
Five-star Lamar Brown announced on his X account that he will be committing on July 10. The Louisiana native will be choosing between the Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes.
Brown is listed as the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class per On3's Industry Rankings for his ability to play along the offensive and defensive line, making him one of the more coveted prospects in the entire class. The five-star is also ranked as the No. 1 player out of Louisiana and the No. 7 ranked player in the whole class.
Lamar Brown would be a huge pickup for the Texas Longhorns' 2026 Recruiting Class
Brown has had official visits with his four finalists, beginning with Miami on May 30, followed by Texas on June 6, Texas A&M on June 13, and concluding with LSU on June 20.
Currently, the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class sits at No. 16 in the country and No. 7 in the SEC on On3's Industry Rankings. While early signing day is still miles away, the Longhorns don't want to fall behind in the recruiting process, especially with blue-chip prospects like Brown.
The addition of the 6-3.5 Erwinville (L.A.) product would give the Longhorns a boost on both sides of the line. Along the defense line, the Longhorns already have the commitments of a trio of four-stars in Corey Wells, Vodney Cleveland, and Dylan Berymon, and adding a five-star talent like Brown to the defensive line room would make the Longhorns recruiting class of defense linemen one of the best in the country for the 2026 cycle.
And along the offensive line, Texas currently has just one commitment in the interior of the offensive line in Spring (T.X.) product three-star Nicolas Robertson and one offensive tackle commitment in four-star Melissa, TX, native Max Wright. With Brown also being able to play along the offensive line, and projected as more of an interior offensive lineman at the college level, a commitment to the Longhorns would give Texas its first five-star prospect commitment on the offensive line in the 2026 cycle.
Browns special ability to be able to protect the quarterback and pressure opposing quarterbacks makes him one of the most sought-after and valuable prospects in the 2026 class and a target for many of the premier programs in the country. The Longhorns and the three other finalists for Brown should be watching closely come July 10, awaiting Brown's decision.