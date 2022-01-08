Elite Texas Safety Target Larry Turner-Gooden Announces Commitment

Skip to main content
Elite Safety Larry Turner-Gooden Commits To  Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns landed a major talent at a premium position of need on Saturday

AUSTIN -- After some significant attrition in recent weeks, the Texas Longhorns were in desperate need of adding talent at all positions in the defensive secondary. 

On Saturday at the US Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, they got exactly that, landing a commitment from Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, CA) safety, Larry Turner-Gooden. 

Turner-Gooden signed with the Longhorns in December but held off his announcement until Saturday.

Turner-Gooden picked the Longhorns over finalists Penn State, Maryland, USC, and Colorado, as well as many other intriguing offers, including Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas A&M, among many others.

Originally Committed to Arizona State, Turner-Gooden de-committed from the Sun Devils in September. 

With the addition of Turner-Gooden to the secondary, the Longhorns now boast an impressive group of talent, including SI All-American's No. 8 safety, Bryan Allen (Aledo, TX), Denton Ryan defensive back Austin Jordan, Memorial (Port Arthur, TX) corner Jaylon Guilbeau, and Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA) corner Ronald Lewis. 

That young talent will likely have to get adjusted to the college game quickly, with the likes of BJ Foster, Josh Thompson, and Chris Adimora all exiting the program, and senior Brenden Schooler's status still undecided. 

The Longhorns were lucky enough to get back corner D'Shawn Jamison, however, after he elected to return to the 40 Acres and try to improve his draft stock. 

