Texas Is Pulling Out All The Stops For This 5-Star Talent

The Texas Longhorns so far have recruited the No. 7 class of 2027 nationally, and the No. 3 in the SEC with five-star wide receiver Easton Royal and three four-star athletes at the top of a list of 10 hard commits.

As Texas continues down the recruiting trail, the Longhorns are targeting more blue-chip guys that can keep them in the top-10 of this year's recruitment class by the time the window closes. The Longhorns are pulling out all the stops, especially for this five-star athlete.

Texas Targets 5-Star Defensive Lineman Marcus Fakatou

The Longhorns' defensive coaching staff recently visited five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou at his home in Chatsworth, California. As the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 3 athlete in California, Fakatou is a player that can immediately impact the field if he chooses the Forty Acres as home.

At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Fakatou is noted as a player who can easily adjust to playing inside, but has played a considerable role at the edge during his first few years of high school. Although Fakatou needs development in navigating double-teaming to be effective in pass coverage, he excels in stopping the run and can easily overpower most offensive tackles.

Fakatou also has a background in rugby, highlighting his athleticism, and is noted as having a high ceiling with NFL potential. On3 reports compare his game to that of Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

Fakatou has been heavily recruited by power conference schools, receiving offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M as well as Texas. At the moment, most predictions list the Fighting Irish as Fakatou's favorite, but the Longhorns are still heavily pressing for the five-star prospect.

If Fakatou turns his attention to Texas, he will be the second five-star so far to commit to the Longhorns, as well as the fifth defensive player. Fakatou would join the likes of three-star linebacker Cade Haug, three-star safety Karnell James, four-star defensive end Cameron Hall and four-star defensive end Derwin Fields to likely boost the Longhorns' recruitment class into the top-five nationally.

He would also be a valuable assist on the field with notable veterans, like linebacker Colin Simmons and defensive lineman Hero Kanu, facing their final years playing in burnt orange. Fakatou needs development and technical refinement, but would make an impactful difference as the Longhorns ready themselves for a rebuilding year following the 2026 season's conclusion.

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