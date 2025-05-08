Top Texas Longhorns 2026 Recruiting Target Announces Top Four
One of the fastest-rising Defensive Line recruits, Darryus McKinley, has narrowed his list to four schools.
The three-star defensive tackle from Lafayette, LA, told On3 Sports that the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Tennessee Volunteers have made the top four.
Darryus is the 46th-ranked defensive line prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the 12th-highest recruit in the state of Louisiana, and the 443rd-ranked prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite score.
The LSU Tigers are the favorite to land McKinley, as they signed his brother, Dominick McKinley, the top-ranked player in Louisiana in the class of 2024. Dominick talked to On3 Sports about his visit with the Tigers and had this to say.
“The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there," Dominick said.
The Longhorns will have a lot of work to do if they want to sway the three-star prospect away from playing with his brother and for his home state in the Bayou.
Steve Sarkisian and Co. will get their opportunity as McKinley will take an official visit to the Forty Acres this summer to talk with the staff and see what his time in Austin would look like, should the three-star prospect commit to the Longhorns.
The Longhorns currently sit at five commits in the 2026 cycle: Dia Bell, Chris Stewart, Max Wright, Nicolas Robertson, and Trott O'Neal. McKinley would not only be the first DL commitment for Texas, but the first on the defensive side of the ball in general, as all five current commits are either on the offensive side of the ball or a special-teams player.
Darryus McKinley plans to make his announcement on his birthday, November 8.