Longhorns Become Favorites For Coveted Tight End Recruit
The Texas Longhorns have stayed hot on the recruiting trail, making a push for their 2026 class.
According to On3 Sports, they have now become the favorites to land Mark Bowman, the number two tight end in the country. The crystal ball prediction comes after a weekend trip to USC for the coveted recruit.
Bowman, the 6'4 tight end from Santa Ana, CA, comes in as the number one tight end in the country according to 247sports, and the number 24-ranked prospect in the country. He recently re-classified to 2026 from 2027, so he will be one of the younger players in the class.
The Mater Dai prospect has been compared to Brock Bowers, the LA Raiders tight end, since his first year of high school. He can move around like a wide receiver, with great change of direction and twitchy movements to keep him going.
As well as being a standout route runner, he maintains good hands and can run well after completing the catch, making big plays down the field for his team. More impressively, however, is his run-blocking ability, which is enough to drive a linebacker clean out of the picture. He combines his size and skill with the toughness that a tight end of his caliber will need for the next level of play.
Should Bowman commit to the Longhorns, he would be the fifth such recruit for the 2026 class, joining Dia Bell as the other top-30 recruit in the country while being the first tight end to commit in the class.