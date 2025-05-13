Bijan Robinson Pokes Fun at Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons has always been one to speak his mind and talk a little trash to the opposing side.
Okay, a lot of trash, but you get the point.
On a recent trip to Dubai, however, former Texas Longhorn and Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson fired back with some fighting words of his own after a playful jab from Parsons.
While in Dubai along with fellow NFL stars such as Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields, and Robinson's teammate, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, Parsons and Robinson exchanged a comedic argument that started when the Cowboys star had a live falcon on his arm, claiming that he "owned the Falcons, as always."
The Pro Bowl running back didn't skip a beat in coming back, however, simply responding with, "yeah, but what was the score last year?" referring to Atlanta's 27-21 win over Dallas in Week 9, where Parsons was inactive and Robinson, ever the fantasy asset, laid down 145 yards from scrimmage.
And even after Parsons claimed the score would have been different if he was on the field, Robinson was quick to shoot that remark down as well.
"Even if you played, it would have been the same," Robinson bantered to the former Penn State standout. "It would have been the same result. You'd just be a guy out there having fun."
While both the Cowboys and the Falcons fell short in qualifying for the NFL playoffs, both Parsons and Robinson would live up to their respective individual standards, as Parsons, though he only played in 13 games, still scored 12 sacks and 43 total tackles on the defensive edge, his first full-time season at the position after being primarily a linebacker in his first three NFL seasons.
As for Robinson, he finished fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns with 14, and third in the league in rushing yards with 1,456, far behind the tandem of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, but was still a silver lining in the Falcons' mediocre 2024 season.
Parsons and Robinson will have to wait to write the next chapter in their saga, as the Cowboys and Falcons will not be squaring off against each other in 2025, but it will be interesting to see the next time they take the field against each other, and if Micah Parsons can support his claim that Dallas would have been victorious with him on the field.