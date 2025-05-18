Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Twin Brother of Arch Rival Commit
The state of Arizona has been kind to the Texas Longhorns in the recent past when it came to recruiting. It was the home of the now Atlanta Falcons running back, who, before playing his way into becoming a first-round pick on the 40 Acres, he starred in the backfield at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson.
Now, the Longhorns are looking to land another Arizona prospect in Beau Jandreau. The Chandler, Arizona, native who goes to Hamilton High School boasts offers from Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, and Oregon State, among others is now set to take an official visit to Austin this summer.
As he announced on Twitter via a graphic, Jandreau will take his official visit to Texas on June 6th. This will be his second official visit of the summer as he is scheduled to visit Washington on May 30th, before he follows up the Longhorns with a visit to Oregon on June 13th, and Oklahoma on June 20th.
He is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker who ranks as the No. 74 linebacker, No. 12 player from Arizona, and No. 960 nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He is a three-star recruit who holds offers from several major programs.
Jandreau has a twin brother, Niko, who just announced his commitment to the Sooners this past week. Niko is a three-star rated safety who plays alongside his brother at Hamilton High School.
No commitment date has been set by the Arizona native. But considering he will be taking four official visits this summer, it might not be long after that he makes a decision.
The Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 25th nationally by 247Sports. They boast eight commits so far, with three-star safety Yaheim Riley being the most recent commit to join the class. He verbally pledged himself to Texas after decommitting from Houston in April.